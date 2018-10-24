Pacific Cycle Recalls Adult Men’s Mountain Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard

The downtube on the bicycles can crack, posing a fall hazard
Pacific Cycle toll-free at 877-564-2261 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email customerservice@pacific-cycle.com or go online at www.pacific-cycle.com and click on Safety Notices & Recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Schwinn Abbott Adult Men’s Full Suspension Mountain Bicycles. The bicycles are black with green, yellow and blue accent colors on the downtubes. The bicycles were sold with 29 inch tires. “Schwinn” is printed in green and yellow on the downtube of the bicycle and “Abbott” is printed in blue on the top tube of the bicycle near the bicycle stem and handlebars.
Consumers should immediately stop riding the recalled bicycles and contact Pacific Cycle to receive a free replacement bicycle
Pacific Cycle has received 37 reports of cracks in the bike’s downtube. One injury has been reported, involving cuts and abrasions.
Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from February 2018 through August 2018 for about $180.
Tianjin Fuji-ta Bicycle Industrial Co. Ltd., of China
Pacific Cycle Inc., of Madison, Wis.
