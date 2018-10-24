  1. Home
Pacific Cycle Recalls Adult Men’s Mountain Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
2018 Schwinn Abbott Adult Men’s Full Suspension Mountain Bicycles
Hazard:

The downtube on the bicycles can crack, posing a fall hazard

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
October 25, 2018
Units:
17,600
Consumer Contact:

Pacific Cycle toll-free at 877-564-2261 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email customerservice@pacific-cycle.com or go online at www.pacific-cycle.com and click on Safety Notices & Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Schwinn Abbott Adult Men’s Full Suspension Mountain Bicycles. The bicycles are black with green, yellow and blue accent colors on the downtubes. The bicycles were sold with 29 inch tires. “Schwinn” is printed in green and yellow on the downtube of the bicycle and “Abbott” is printed in blue on the top tube of the bicycle near the bicycle stem and handlebars.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop riding the recalled bicycles and contact Pacific Cycle to receive a free replacement bicycle

Incidents/Injuries:

Pacific Cycle has received 37 reports of cracks in the bike’s downtube. One injury has been reported, involving cuts and abrasions. 

Sold Exclusively At:

Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from February 2018 through August 2018 for about  $180.

Manufacturer(s):

Tianjin Fuji-ta Bicycle Industrial Co. Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

Pacific Cycle Inc., of Madison, Wis.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-019
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
