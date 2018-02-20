  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Outdoor Gas Fire Pits Recalled Due to Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; Made by Yayi

Name of product:
Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table Patio Heaters
Hazard:

The bowl base of the fire pits lacks a heat shield to protect consumers from burns while turning off the propane tank after use, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
February 21, 2018
Units:
About 58,000
Consumer Contact:

Yayi toll-free at 855-600-9294 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by sending an email to customercare@china-yayi.com or online  www.china-yayi.com/ and click on Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Hampton Bay 50,000 BTU, 30 inch Cross Ridge Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table Patio Heaters with model number G-FTB51057B and UPC 6944937601579. The fire pit has an antique bronze finish with a natural slate tabletop and a black base that holds a propane tank. The model and UPC are printed on the product’s packaging.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should contact Yayi for a free repair kit which includes a heat shield and installation instructions.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of consumers who were burned while turning off the propane tank after using the gas fire pit.

Sold Exclusively At:

Home Depot stores nationwide and online from August 2016 through November 2017 for about $200.

Manufacturer(s):

Zhejiang Yayi Metal Technology Co., Ltd. dba Yayi, of China

Importer(s):

Home Depot Product Authority LLC, of Atlanta, Ga.

Distributor(s):

Home Depot Product Authority LLC, of Atlanta, Ga.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-104
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

NEMO Equipment Recalls Stargaze Recliner Chairs Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at REI
Husqvarna Recalls Residential Zero Turn Riding Mowers Due to Fire Hazard
Cordless Electric Chainsaws Recalled Due to Injury Hazard; Distributed by Hongkong Sun Rise Trading
John Deere Recalls ZTrak Riding Mowers Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
SureFit Recalls Riding Lawn Mower Blade Spindle Shafts Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)