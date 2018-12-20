Navien Recalls Tankless Water Heaters and Boilers Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

A kit installed on the tankless water heaters and boilers to convert them from natural gas to propane can cause the unit to produce excessive amounts of carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning to consumers.
Navien at 800-244-8202 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT or e-mail recall@navien.com or online at https://www.navieninc.com/news for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves only Navien condensing tankless water heaters and combination boilers with model numbers NPE-180A, NPE-180S and NCB-180E that have been or will be converted from using natural gas to propane gas. The recalled water heaters and combination boilers were manufactured between July 9, 2018 through October 14, 2018. The manufacturing date is identified within the serial number. The serial number is printed on a label which is affixed to the side of the unit and on the product packaging. The first two digits identify the year, the next single digit identifies the month, and the last two digits identify the day. For example, 18709 stands for July 9, 2018. X stands for October.
Product
Model
UPC Code
Serial Numbers
with date of manufacture
Navien Condensing Tankless Water Heater
NPE-180A
884954974101
7410x18709xxxx 7410x188xxxxxx 7410x189xxxxxx 7410x18X14xxxx
Navien Condensing Tankless Water Heater
NPE-180S
884954974194
7419x18709xxxx 7419x188xxxxxx 7419x189xxxxxx 7419x18X14xxxx
Navien Condensing Combination Boiler
NCB-180E
884954966083
6608x18709xxxx 6608x188xxxxxx 6608x189xxxxxx 6608x18X14xxxx
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water heaters and boilers that are using propane gas and contact Navien for a free replacement conversion kit. Consumers who continue use of the water heaters and boilers while awaiting repair, should have a working carbon monoxide alarm installed outside of sleeping areas in the home.
Wholesale distributors to installers nationwide from August 2018 through October 2018 for about $1,400 to $1,700 for water heaters and $3,800 for combination boilers.
Kyung Dong Navien Co. Ltd, South Korea
Navien Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
