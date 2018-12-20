  1. Home
Navien Recalls Tankless Water Heaters and Boilers Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Name of product:
Navien condensing tankless water heaters and combination boilers
Hazard:

A kit installed on the tankless water heaters and boilers to convert them from natural gas to propane can cause the unit to produce excessive amounts of carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning to consumers.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
December 20, 2018
Units:
About 3,400
Consumer Contact:

Navien at 800-244-8202  from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT or e-mail recall@navien.com or online at https://www.navieninc.com/news for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves only Navien condensing tankless water heaters and combination boilers with model numbers NPE-180A, NPE-180S and NCB-180E that have been or will be converted from using natural gas to propane gas. The recalled water heaters and combination boilers were manufactured between July 9, 2018 through October 14, 2018. The manufacturing date is identified within the serial number. The serial number is printed on a label which is affixed to the side of the unit and on the product packaging. The first two digits identify the year, the next single digit identifies the month, and the last two digits identify the day. For example, 18709 stands for July 9, 2018. X stands for October.

Product

Model

UPC Code

Serial Numbers

with date of manufacture

Navien Condensing Tankless Water Heater

NPE-180A

884954974101

7410x18709xxxx 7410x188xxxxxx 7410x189xxxxxx 7410x18X14xxxx

Navien Condensing Tankless Water Heater

NPE-180S

884954974194

7419x18709xxxx 7419x188xxxxxx 7419x189xxxxxx 7419x18X14xxxx

Navien Condensing Combination Boiler

NCB-180E

884954966083

6608x18709xxxx 6608x188xxxxxx 6608x189xxxxxx 6608x18X14xxxx
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water heaters and boilers that are using propane gas and contact Navien for a free replacement conversion kit. Consumers who continue use of the water heaters and boilers while awaiting repair, should have a working carbon monoxide alarm installed outside of sleeping areas in the home.

Incidents/Injuries:

None

Sold At:

Wholesale distributors to installers nationwide from August 2018 through October 2018 for about $1,400 to $1,700 for water heaters and $3,800 for combination boilers.

Manufacturer(s):

Kyung Dong Navien Co. Ltd, South Korea

Importer(s):

Navien Inc., of Irvine, Calif.

Manufactured In:
South Korea
Recall number:
19-057
