Koehler-Bright Star Recalls Flashlights Due to Explosion Hazard

Name of product:
WorkSafe 3-D cell flashlights
Hazard:

The flashlights are missing an encapsulation on a circuit board component which protects the flashlight from igniting an explosive environment, posing an injury hazard to the user or bystander.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
August 14, 2018
Units:
About 7,500 (In addition, 200 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Koehler-Bright Star at 800-788-1696 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at 2224LEDReplacement@kbs-inc.net or online at www.koehlerlighting.com and click on the Contact Us tab for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involvesWorkSafe 3-D cell flashlights, model number 2224 LED.   The model number is printed at the top right side of the text contained on the flashlight.  The flashlight is safety orange with a black reflector assembly and black end cap and measures about 10.25 inches long by 2 inches in diameter. Only 3-D cell flashlights that do not contain a date code stamped on the body of the units are included in the recall

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using these recalled flashlights and inspect the flashlights for a missing date code on the body of the flashlights. If the recalled flashlight does not have a date code, contact Koehler-Bright Star for free replacement parts.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Koehler-Bright Star Industrial distributors, Grainger and online at Amazon.com from January 2017 through May 2018 for about $21.

Manufacturer(s):

Koehler-Bright Star, of Hanover, Pa.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
18-204
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
