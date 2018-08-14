Koehler-Bright Star Recalls Flashlights Due to Explosion Hazard

The flashlights are missing an encapsulation on a circuit board component which protects the flashlight from igniting an explosive environment, posing an injury hazard to the user or bystander.
Koehler-Bright Star at 800-788-1696 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at 2224LEDReplacement@kbs-inc.net or online at www.koehlerlighting.com and click on the Contact Us tab for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involvesWorkSafe 3-D cell flashlights, model number 2224 LED. The model number is printed at the top right side of the text contained on the flashlight. The flashlight is safety orange with a black reflector assembly and black end cap and measures about 10.25 inches long by 2 inches in diameter. Only 3-D cell flashlights that do not contain a date code stamped on the body of the units are included in the recall
Consumers should immediately stop using these recalled flashlights and inspect the flashlights for a missing date code on the body of the flashlights. If the recalled flashlight does not have a date code, contact Koehler-Bright Star for free replacement parts.
None reported
Koehler-Bright Star Industrial distributors, Grainger and online at Amazon.com from January 2017 through May 2018 for about $21.
Koehler-Bright Star, of Hanover, Pa.
