  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Husqvarna Motorcycles Recalls Closed Course Competition Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Husqvarna FS 450 closed course competition motorcycles
Hazard:

The front brake master cylinder piston can crack, resulting in brake failure, posing a crash hazard to the rider.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 7, 2018
Units:
About 160
Consumer Contact:

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America toll-free at 888-985-6090 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com and click on Service Information, then select Service Check for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2016, 2017 and 2018 Husqvarna closed course/competition motorcycles with 450cc, 4-cycle engines. The motorcycles are white, blue and yellow with the Husqvarna logo on both sides of the shrouds covering the fuel tank. The engine size FS 450 is printed on both sides of the side panel below the rear of the seat.

Model year 2016 motorcycles will have the letter G in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN). Model year 2017 motorcycles will have the letter H in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN). Model year 2018 motorcycles will have the letter J in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN). The VIN number is located on the right side of the steering head.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop riding the recalled motorcycles and contact an authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer to schedule a free repair which involves installing a new machined aluminum front brake master cylinder piston. Husqvarna Motorcycles is contacting all purchasers directly.

Sold At:

Husqvarna Motorcycles authorized dealers nationwide from September 2016 to December 2017 for between $10,000 and $10,500.

Manufacturer(s):

KTM AG, Austria

Importer(s):

KTM North America, Inc., of Amherst, Ohio

Distributor(s):

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc., of Murrieta, California

Manufactured In:
Austria
Recall number:
18-726
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Allen Sports Recalls Folding Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard
Monster Moto Recalls Mini Bikes Due to Fire Hazard
Yamaha Recalls Golf Cars and Personal Transportation Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard
Rocky Mountain Bicycles Recall Mountain Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard