Husqvarna Motorcycles Recalls Closed Course Competition Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The front brake master cylinder piston can crack, resulting in brake failure, posing a crash hazard to the rider.
Husqvarna Motorcycles North America toll-free at 888-985-6090 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com and click on Service Information, then select Service Check for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2016, 2017 and 2018 Husqvarna closed course/competition motorcycles with 450cc, 4-cycle engines. The motorcycles are white, blue and yellow with the Husqvarna logo on both sides of the shrouds covering the fuel tank. The engine size FS 450 is printed on both sides of the side panel below the rear of the seat.
Model year 2016 motorcycles will have the letter G in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN). Model year 2017 motorcycles will have the letter H in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN). Model year 2018 motorcycles will have the letter J in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN). The VIN number is located on the right side of the steering head.
Consumers should immediately stop riding the recalled motorcycles and contact an authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer to schedule a free repair which involves installing a new machined aluminum front brake master cylinder piston. Husqvarna Motorcycles is contacting all purchasers directly.
Husqvarna Motorcycles authorized dealers nationwide from September 2016 to December 2017 for between $10,000 and $10,500.
KTM AG, Austria
KTM North America, Inc., of Amherst, Ohio
Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc., of Murrieta, California
