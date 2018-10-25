Haier America Recalls Top-Mount Refrigerators Due to Fire Hazard

An electrical component in the refrigerator can short circuit, posing a fire hazard.
Haier America toll-free at 888-364-2989 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.haierappliances.com and click on Recall Information for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Haier models HA10TG31 with 10.1 cubic foot capacity. They measure about five feet high and two feet wide. The Haier logo is affixed on the refrigerator door. Only the following models and serial numbers are included in this recall. Model and serial numbers can be found on the rating plate on the back of the refrigerator’s rear panel.
Model Number
Serial Number Range
(Any units with below two-digit XX combination after the second
“BL” in the serial number, e.g.,
BL*********BLXX*****)
HA10TG31SB
HA10TG31SS
HA10TG31SW
XX = E9, EA, EB, EC, F1, F2, F3, F4, F5, F6, F7, F8, F9, FA, FB, FC, G1, G2, G3, G4, G5, G6, G7, G8, G9, GA
Consumers should unplug and immediately stop using the recalled refrigerators and visit Haier America’s website to schedule a free in-home repair or to receive a refund in the form of a $150 rebate toward the purchase of a qualified new Haier brand refrigerator.
Haier America has received three reports of smoke, fire and associated property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Lowes stores nationwide and independent retailers from September 2014 through September 2018 for between $400 and $500.
Haier America, of Wayne, N.J.
