  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Haier America Recalls Top-Mount Refrigerators Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Haier Top-Mount Refrigerators
Hazard:

An electrical component in the refrigerator can short circuit, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
October 25, 2018
Units:
About 137,000
Consumer Contact:

Haier America toll-free at 888-364-2989 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.haierappliances.com and click on Recall Information for more information.  

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Haier models HA10TG31 with 10.1 cubic foot capacity. They measure about five feet high and two feet wide. The Haier logo is affixed on the refrigerator door. Only the following models and serial numbers are included in this recall. Model and serial numbers can be found on the rating plate on the back of the refrigerator’s rear panel.

Model Number

Serial Number Range

(Any units with below two-digit XX combination after the second

“BL” in the serial number, e.g.,

BL*********BLXX*****)

HA10TG31SB

HA10TG31SS

HA10TG31SW

XX =  E9, EA, EB, EC, F1, F2, F3, F4, F5, F6, F7, F8, F9, FA, FB, FC, G1, G2, G3, G4, G5, G6, G7, G8, G9, GA
 
Remedy:

Consumers should unplug and immediately stop using the recalled refrigerators and visit Haier America’s website to schedule a free in-home repair or to receive a refund in the form of a $150 rebate toward the purchase of a qualified new Haier brand refrigerator. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Haier America has received three reports of smoke, fire and associated property damage. No injuries have been reported. 

Sold At:

Lowes stores nationwide and independent retailers from September 2014 through September 2018 for between $400 and $500.

Importer(s):

Haier America, of Wayne, N.J.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-015
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Gas Ranges and Wall Ovens Recalled by Prizer-Painter Stove Works Due to Burn Hazard
Vitamix Recalls Ascent and Venturist Series Blending Containers Due to Laceration Hazard
Rena Ware Recalls Nutrex Pressure Cookers Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
illy Recalls 8.8-Ounce Whole Bean Coffee Cans Due to Injury Hazard
ALDI Recalls Deep Fryers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards