Fashion Accessory Bazaar Recalls Fidget Spinner Keychains Due to Choking Hazard

The center post on the fidget spinner can become loose or fall out, posing a choking hazard.
Fashion Accessory Bazaar toll-free at 888-320-3299 any time, email at supportdesk@fabny.com or online at www.fabny.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Pokemon fidget spinner keychains. The keychains have a silver metal key ring with a metal bar attached to it with a Pokemon-themed fidget spinner on the end of the metal bar. The fidget spinner is red and white in the center and yellow around the outside. They measure about ½ inch high by 2 1/2 inches wide by 4 ½ inches long.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled keychains and contact Fashion Accessory Bazaar for instructions on how to receive a full refund.
None reported
Bonita Marie Int., Gamestop, Wonderland stores and others nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from September 2017 through November 2017 for between $7 and $10.
Fashion Accessory Bazaar, of New York, N.Y.
