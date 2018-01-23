  1. Home
Fashion Accessory Bazaar Recalls Fidget Spinner Keychains Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Fidget spinner keychains
Hazard:

The center post on the fidget spinner can become loose or fall out, posing a choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
January 24, 2018
Units:
About 20,000
Consumer Contact:

Fashion Accessory Bazaar toll-free at 888-320-3299 any time, email at supportdesk@fabny.com or online at www.fabny.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Pokemon fidget spinner keychains. The keychains have a silver metal key ring with a metal bar attached to it with a Pokemon-themed fidget spinner on the end of the metal bar. The fidget spinner is red and white in the center and yellow around the outside. They measure about ½ inch high by 2 1/2 inches wide by 4 ½ inches long.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled keychains and contact Fashion Accessory Bazaar for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Bonita Marie Int., Gamestop, Wonderland stores and others nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from September 2017 through November 2017 for between $7 and $10.

Manufacturer(s):

Fashion Accessory Bazaar, of New York, N.Y.

Importer(s):

Fashion Accessory Bazaar, of New York, N.Y.

Distributor(s):

Fashion Accessory Bazaar, of New York, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-082
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
