Emerson Tool Company Recalls RIDGID Wet/Dry Vacuums Due to Shock Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Name of product:
RIDGID® NXT HD06000 and HD09000 wet/dry vacuums
Hazard:

The on/off switch can become dislodged and expose energized wiring, posing a shock hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
September 11, 2018
Units:
About 208,000 (in addition, about 2,600 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Emerson Tool Company toll-free at 888-847-8718 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT or online at www.emerson.com/en-us/commercial-residential/emerson-tool-company and click on Safety Notifications. ​​​

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves RIDGID NXT wet/dry vacuums, models HD06000 (6-gallon) and HD09000 (9-gallon). The orange and black wet/dry vacuum has four swivel casters, a carrying handle, a hose and accessories. RIDGID is printed on the front of the vacuum. The model number can be found on a silver product identification label on the back of the vacuum’s powerhead assembly.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wet/dry vacuum and contact Emerson Tool Company for a free replacement wet/dry vacuum powerhead assembly.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:

The Home Depot stores nationwide and online at www.homedepot.com       from March 2018 through July 2018 for about $50 for the 6-gallon wet/dry vacuum and for about $60 for the 9-gallon wet/dry vacuum.

Importer(s):

Emerson Tool Company, of St. Louis, Mo.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
18-220
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
