Emerson Tool Company Recalls RIDGID Wet/Dry Vacuums Due to Shock Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

The on/off switch can become dislodged and expose energized wiring, posing a shock hazard to consumers.
Emerson Tool Company toll-free at 888-847-8718 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT or online at www.emerson.com/en-us/commercial-residential/emerson-tool-company and click on Safety Notifications.
This recall involves RIDGID NXT wet/dry vacuums, models HD06000 (6-gallon) and HD09000 (9-gallon). The orange and black wet/dry vacuum has four swivel casters, a carrying handle, a hose and accessories. RIDGID is printed on the front of the vacuum. The model number can be found on a silver product identification label on the back of the vacuum’s powerhead assembly.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wet/dry vacuum and contact Emerson Tool Company for a free replacement wet/dry vacuum powerhead assembly.
The Home Depot stores nationwide and online at www.homedepot.com from March 2018 through July 2018 for about $50 for the 6-gallon wet/dry vacuum and for about $60 for the 9-gallon wet/dry vacuum.
Emerson Tool Company, of St. Louis, Mo.
