Double Insight Recalls Multicookers Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

Name of product:
Gem 65 8-in-1 multicookers
Hazard:

A manufacturer defect can cause the multicooker to overheat and melt on the underside, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
March 1, 2018
Units:
About 104,000
Consumer Contact:

Double Insight toll-free at 888-891-1473 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday or online at www.instantpot.com and click on “Product Recall” or visit www.gemmulticooker.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Gem 65 8-in-1 model multicookers, a multifunctional, programmable cooking appliance, which includes the functions of roasting, baking, stewing, slow cooking, rice cooking, searing/sautéing, steaming and food warming. Instant Pot is printed on the front of the multicookers. Gem 65 8-in-1 and a batchcode of 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 or 1746 are printed on the rating label on the underside of the product. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled multicookers, unplug the unit and return it to Walmart to receive a free replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

Double Insight has received 107 reports of overheating, five resulting in minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com from August 2017 through January 2018 for about $80.

Manufacturer(s):

Foshan Linshine Technology Co., Guangdong, China

Importer(s):

Double Insight Inc., of Canada

Distributor(s):

Double Insight Inc., of Canada

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-110
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

