Confer Plastics Recalls Pool Step Systems Due to Entrapment and Drowning Hazard

Name of product:
Curve in-pool step systems
Hazard:

Children’s limbs can become entrapped in the side openings of the step systems, posing a drowning hazard. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
August 21, 2018
Units:
About 100,000 (In addition, about 2,100 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Confer Plastics at 800-635-3213 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.conferplastics.com and click on “Curve Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves three models of in-pool step systems with curved steps for in-ground and aboveground pools. The steps and handrails are made of gray and beige plastic.  The manufacturing/date code is located on the side walls of each step.

 

Model

Product Description

Manufacturing/Date Code Range

#CCX-AG

Confer Curve base (staircase) 4-step for aboveground pool

All 2013-2018

#CCX-IG

Confer Curve base (staircase) 3-step for in-ground pool

All 2013-2018

#CCX-ADD

Curve add-on unit for either in-ground or aboveground stairs

All 2013-2018
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pool step systems and contact Confer Plastics for a free repair kit. The repair kit will include additional panels to prevent entrapment and installation instructions.

Incidents/Injuries:

Confer Plastics has received two reports of children’s arms becoming entrapped in the side panel openings of the step systems, including reports of minor abrasions. No drownings have been reported.

Sold At:

Champion Pool Distributors, Cinderella, EMSCO Distributors, Leisure Living, Leslie's, Superior Pool Products, Water Warehouse stores and other stores nationwide and online at www.conferplastics.com from January 2013 through July 2018 for between $200 and $400.

Manufacturer(s):

Confer Plastics, of North Tonawanda, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
18-198
