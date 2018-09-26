  1. Home
  2. Recalls

CFMOTO Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
CFORCE all-terrain off-highway vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

The fuel hose can crack and fuel can leak from the vehicle, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 26, 2018
Units:
About 5,300
Consumer Contact:

CFMOTO toll-free at 888-823-6686 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at info@cfmotousa.com or online at www.cfmotousa.com and click on Customer Care and then Vehicle Safety for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 2016-2018 CFORCE 400, 2017-2018 CFORCE 500S and 2017-2018 CFORCE 500HO ATVs with 400cc to 500cc, 4-cycle engines. The “CFMOTO” logo is located on the front and rear grille, and a “CFORCE” decal is on each side of the fuel tank. CFMOTO CFORCE vehicles were sold in orange, blue, red and gray. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is located under the seat on the top of the right side, top frame rail.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact a CFMOTO dealer to schedule a free repair. CFMOTO is contacting all registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

CFMOTO dealers nationwide from November 2015 through July 2018 for between $4,200 and $6,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Zhejiang CFMOTO Power Co. Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

CFMOTO Powersports Inc., of Plymouth, Minn.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-233
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Life Fitness Recalls PowerMill Climber Due to Fire Hazard
CFMOTO Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard
Provata Health Recalls Promotional Activity Trackers Due to Burn Hazard
Titan Recalls Weight Lifting Safety Straps Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Polaris Recalls Ranger Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)