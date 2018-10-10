Canyon Recalls Mountain Bikes Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The chainstays can crack, which can lead to failure of the chainstay, rear wheel detachment and loss of control, posing a crash hazard.
Canyon toll-free at 833-226-9661 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, email at us@canyon.com or online at www.canyon.com and click on “Service & Support” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2018 Canyon Spectral full-suspension mountain bikes with aluminum chainstays. The bicycle’s chainstays are the aluminum tubes that run from the bottom bracket to the axle of the rear wheel. They were sold in black/red, black/blue, gray/orange, red, and black. Canyon is printed on the downtube. Spectral is printed on the top tube. The recalled women and men’s mountain bikes have the following models numbers: M71 Spectral CF 9.0 PRO, M71 Spectral CF 8.0, M53 Spectral AL 6.0, M74 Spectral WMN CF 7.0, M50 Spectral WMN 6.0. The model number is printed in the purchase documents.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mountain bikes and contact Canyon to receive free replacement and installation of chainstays. Canyon is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm is aware of 20 chainstays cracking which could lead to failures. No injuries have been reported.
Exclusively online at Canyon’s website, www.canyon.com, from December 2017 through June 2018 for between $2,400 and $4,500.
A&I Industries Ltd., of China
Canyon USA, Carlsbad, Calif.
