BSN SPORTS Recalls Rubber Critter Toys Due to Violation of Federal Lead Paint Ban (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Rubber critter toys
Hazard:

The orange and yellow surface paint on the rubber critter toys contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 29, 2018
Units:
About 31,200
Consumer Contact:

BSN SPORTS toll free at 888-847-8816 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.p. CT or online at www.bsnsports.com, www.usgames.com, www.athleticconnection.com and www.esportsonline.com and click on the product recall link at the bottom of the page or www.recallrtr.com/rubbercritters for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all rubber critter toys sold in various colors and animal shapes including octopus, alligators, chickens, frogs, pigs, penguins and cows. The toys are primarily used to play physical education tossing games. They were sold individually and in sets ranging from two to 24 rubber critters.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled rubber critter toys away from children and contact BSN SPORTS for a merchandise credit. BSN SPORTS is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

BSN SPORTS and US Games catalogs, and online at www.amazon.com, www.athleticconnection.com, www.bsnsports.com, www.esportsonline.com and www.usgames.com from February 2017 through June 2018 for about $10 for an individual rubber critter and up to $145 for a set.

Importer(s):

BSN SPORTS LLC, of Farmers Branch, Texas

Distributor(s):

BSN SPORTS LLC, of Farmers Branch, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-763
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

