BSN SPORTS Recalls Rubber Critter Toys Due to Violation of Federal Lead Paint Ban (Recall Alert)

The orange and yellow surface paint on the rubber critter toys contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
BSN SPORTS toll free at 888-847-8816 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.p. CT or online at www.bsnsports.com, www.usgames.com, www.athleticconnection.com and www.esportsonline.com and click on the product recall link at the bottom of the page or www.recallrtr.com/rubbercritters for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all rubber critter toys sold in various colors and animal shapes including octopus, alligators, chickens, frogs, pigs, penguins and cows. The toys are primarily used to play physical education tossing games. They were sold individually and in sets ranging from two to 24 rubber critters.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled rubber critter toys away from children and contact BSN SPORTS for a merchandise credit. BSN SPORTS is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
BSN SPORTS and US Games catalogs, and online at www.amazon.com, www.athleticconnection.com, www.bsnsports.com, www.esportsonline.com and www.usgames.com from February 2017 through June 2018 for about $10 for an individual rubber critter and up to $145 for a set.
BSN SPORTS LLC, of Farmers Branch, Texas
BSN SPORTS LLC, of Farmers Branch, Texas
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800