Black & Decker Recalls Hammer Drills Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Black & Decker, Bostitch and Porter-Cable Hammer Drills and Drill Drivers
Hazard:

The side handle sold with the drill can slip or break, leading to a loss of control of the tool, posing an injury hazard

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
November 1, 2018
Units:
About 641,000 (in addition, about 18,000 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Black & Decker at 888-284-3070 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, at recall@sbdinc.com or online at www.portercable.com click Safety Notices and Recalls, www.blackanddecker.com click Safety Recalls, or www.bostitch.com click Safety Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves side handles supplied with Porter-Cable brand model PC70THD ½ Inch VSR 2-Speed Hammer Drills, Black & Decker brand model DR560 ½ Inch Drill/Drivers, and Bostitch brand models BTE140 and BTE141 ½ Inch Hammer Drills. The side handles are black plastic and attach to the drill to help provide stability. The Porter-Cable hammer drills are gray with red accents, the Black & Decker drill/drivers are orange with black accents, and the Bostich hammer drills are yellow with black accents.

 

 

 

 

Product Name

Model Number

Porter-Cable ½ Inch VSR 2-Speed Hammer Drill

PC70THD

Black & Decker ½ Inch Drill/Driver

DR560

Bostitch ½ Inch Hammer Drill

BTE140 and BTE141

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the drills and contact Black & Decker for a free replacement side handle

Incidents/Injuries:

Black & Decker has received 11 reports of side handles slipping or breaking and one report of a torn rotator cuff injury

Sold At:

The Home Depot, Lowe’s, major home and hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other online retailers from January 2010 through July 2018 for between $50 and $100

Importer(s):

Black & Decker (U.S.) Inc., of Towson, Md

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-027
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
