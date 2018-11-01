Black & Decker Recalls Hammer Drills Due to Injury Hazard

The side handle sold with the drill can slip or break, leading to a loss of control of the tool, posing an injury hazard
Black & Decker at 888-284-3070 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, at recall@sbdinc.com or online at www.portercable.com click Safety Notices and Recalls, www.blackanddecker.com click Safety Recalls, or www.bostitch.com click Safety Recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves side handles supplied with Porter-Cable brand model PC70THD ½ Inch VSR 2-Speed Hammer Drills, Black & Decker brand model DR560 ½ Inch Drill/Drivers, and Bostitch brand models BTE140 and BTE141 ½ Inch Hammer Drills. The side handles are black plastic and attach to the drill to help provide stability. The Porter-Cable hammer drills are gray with red accents, the Black & Decker drill/drivers are orange with black accents, and the Bostich hammer drills are yellow with black accents.
|
Product Name
|
Model Number
|
Porter-Cable ½ Inch VSR 2-Speed Hammer Drill
|
PC70THD
|
Black & Decker ½ Inch Drill/Driver
|
DR560
|
Bostitch ½ Inch Hammer Drill
|
BTE140 and BTE141
Consumers should immediately stop using the drills and contact Black & Decker for a free replacement side handle
Black & Decker has received 11 reports of side handles slipping or breaking and one report of a torn rotator cuff injury
The Home Depot, Lowe’s, major home and hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other online retailers from January 2010 through July 2018 for between $50 and $100
Black & Decker (U.S.) Inc., of Towson, Md
