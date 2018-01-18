  1. Home
Bed Bath & Beyond Recalls Hudson Comforters by UGG Due to Risk of Mold Exposure

Name of product:
Hudson comforters by UGG
Hazard:

Mold can be present, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
January 18, 2018
Units:
About 175,000 in the U.S. (In addition, about 20 in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Bed Bath & Beyond at 800-462-3966 any time or online at www.bedbathandbeyond.com and click on “Product Recall Information” at the bottom for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Hudson comforters by UGG. The polyester comforters were sold in four different solid colors: garnet, navy, gray, and oatmeal, and three sizes: twin, full/queen, and king. See “Sold At” section for affected dates of sale.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled comforters and return them to Bed Bath & Beyond for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Bed Bath & Beyond stores nationwide and online at www.bedbathandbeyond.com from August 2017 through October 2017 for about $70 (twin), $90 (full/queen), and $110 (king).

Manufacturer(s):

BHF International LTD, of Hong Kong

Importer(s):

Liberty Procurement Co. Inc., of Union, N.J., an affiliate of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., of Union, N.J.

Distributor(s):

Liberty Procurement Co. Inc., of Union, N.J., an affiliate of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., of Union, N.J.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-080
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
