Baccus Recalls Stanley Workbench LED Light and Power Stations Due to Shock and Electrocution Hazards (Recall Alert)

The recalled workbench and power stations are wired incorrectly, which can result in reverse polarity, posing shock and electrocution hazards.
Baccus Global toll-free at 877-571-2391 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@baccusllc.com, or online at www.baccusglobal.com and click on “FAQ” for more information.
This recall involves Stanley LED workbench light and power stations with model number WLB40PS. The recalled units were sold in black/yellow color and measure about 19.75 inches long by 3.75 inches wide and 5 inches tall. They have a 40-chip LED shop light with adjustable angles, four power outlets and an on/off switch mounted on the unit. “Stanley” is printed in yellow by the outlets. The model number is printed on a sticker located on the back of the lighting panel.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled workbench and power stations, unplug the power cord and contact Baccus Global for a free replacement or a full refund. Baccus is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received three reports of the units being wired incorrectly. No injuries have been reported.
Sam’s Club stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from March 2017 through August 2017 for between $25 and $40.
Hairishen Electric (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., of China
Baccus Global LLC, of Boca Raton, Fla.
