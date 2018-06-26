  1. Home
Baccus Recalls Stanley Workbench LED Light and Power Stations Due to Shock and Electrocution Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Stanley workbench LED light and power stations
Hazard:

The recalled workbench and power stations are wired incorrectly, which can result in reverse polarity, posing shock and electrocution hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
June 26, 2018
Units:
About 20,000
Consumer Contact:

Baccus Global toll-free at 877-571-2391 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@baccusllc.com, or online at www.baccusglobal.com and click on “FAQ” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Stanley LED workbench light and power stations with model number WLB40PS. The recalled units were sold in black/yellow color and measure about 19.75 inches long by 3.75 inches wide and 5 inches tall. They have a 40-chip LED shop light with adjustable angles, four power outlets and an on/off switch mounted on the unit. “Stanley” is printed in yellow by the outlets. The model number is printed on a sticker located on the back of the lighting panel.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled workbench and power stations, unplug the power cord and contact Baccus Global for a free replacement or a full refund. Baccus is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the units being wired incorrectly. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Sam’s Club stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from March 2017 through August 2017 for between $25 and $40.

Manufacturer(s):

Hairishen Electric (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

Baccus Global LLC, of Boca Raton, Fla.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-748
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

