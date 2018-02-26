  1. Home
Allen Sports Recalls Folding Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
UltraX and Ultra1 Folding Bicycles
Hazard:

The bike’s frame can break during use causing the bicycle to collapse, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 26, 2018
Units:
About 150
Consumer Contact:

Allen Sports at 800-722-5536 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email customerservice@allensportsusa.com and online at allensportsusa.com and click on “Important safety notice on Allen Sports Ultra1 and UltraX Folding Bicycles” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Allen Sports model Ultra1 and UltraX carbon fiber folding bicycles. “ULTRA X” or “ULTRA ONE” are printed on the bicycle’s frame. Both bicycles were sold in black, have 20 speeds and wheel sizes of 451MM. The Ultra One weighs about 21 pounds and the Ultra X weighs about 18 pounds.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and email Allen Sports at customerservice@allensportsusa.com with photo of the bicycle to receive full refund instructions.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the frame breaking causing the rider to fall. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com and eBay from May 2014 through July 2017 for between $500 and $4,000.

Importer(s):

The R. A. Allen Company, Inc. of Portsmouth, N.H., dba Allen Sports

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
18-108
