A. O. Smith Recalls 30-Gallon Gas Water Heaters Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s

The water heater’s flame arrestor can fail to work properly, posing a fire hazard.
A. O. Smith toll-free at 866-854-2793 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday or online at www.waterheaterrecall.com and click on the “check my serial number” link associated with this recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall includes A. O. Smith 30-gallon natural gas water heaters with model number G6-UT3030NV and serial numbers with the first four digits of 1805 through 1809. A. O. Smith, the model number and the serial number are printed on the data plate located next to the gas water heater’s control valve/thermostat. A. O. Smith is printed near the top of the water heater.
Consumers should immediately turn off and stop using the recalled water heaters and contact A. O. Smith to arrange for a free repair.
None reported
Exclusively at Lowe’s stores in California from February 2018 through April 2018 for between $540 and $610.
A. O. Smith Corp., of Milwaukee, Wis.
Lowe’s Stores, of Monroe, N.C.
