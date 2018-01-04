SureFit Recalls Riding Lawn Mower Blade Spindle Shafts Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert)

The blade spindle shaft can break during lawn mowing and the broken blade pieces can become projectiles. This poses a risk of an impact injury to bystanders or damage to property.
SureFit toll-free at 855-971-2299 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. or online at www.mtdproducts.com and click on Product Recall at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the SureFit blade spindle shaft/assembly with model numbers 504-00341 and 504-00346. The products were sold separately as replacement blade spindle shafts/assemblies in the aftermarket for John Deere riding lawn mowers.
|
SureFit
|
504-00341 Blade Spindle Assembly
|
Numbers Affected:
|
504-00346 Blade Spindle Shaft
Consumers should immediately stop using riding lawn mowers with SureFit blade spindle shaft and/or assemblies and contact SureFit for instructions on receiving a free replacement blade spindle shaft. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
SureFit has received one report of blade spindle shaft breaking. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
Ball Equipment, Dixie Sales, Marr Brothers and other lawn and garden stores nationwide from January 2017 through September 2017 for about $58 for the assembly and $20 for the shaft.
MTD Products Inc., Cleveland, Ohio
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800