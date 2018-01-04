  1. Home
  2. Recalls

SureFit Recalls Riding Lawn Mower Blade Spindle Shafts Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
SureFit™ riding lawn mower blade spindle shafts and assemblies
Hazard:

The blade spindle shaft can break during lawn mowing and the broken blade pieces can become projectiles. This poses a risk of an impact injury to bystanders or damage to property.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
January 4, 2018
Units:
About 900 (In addition, about 75 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

SureFit toll-free at 855-971-2299 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. or online at www.mtdproducts.com and click on Product Recall at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the SureFit blade spindle shaft/assembly with model numbers 504-00341 and 504-00346. The products were sold separately as replacement blade spindle shafts/assemblies in the aftermarket for John Deere riding lawn mowers.

SureFit          

504-00341 Blade Spindle Assembly

Numbers Affected:

504-00346 Blade Spindle Shaft

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using riding lawn mowers with SureFit blade spindle shaft and/or assemblies and contact SureFit for instructions on receiving a free replacement blade spindle shaft. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.  

Incidents/Injuries:

SureFit has received one report of  blade spindle shaft breaking. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Sold At:

Ball Equipment, Dixie Sales, Marr Brothers and other lawn and garden stores nationwide from January 2017 through September 2017 for about $58 for the assembly and $20 for the shaft.

Importer(s):

MTD Products Inc., Cleveland, Ohio

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-713
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

John Deere Recalls Compact Utility Tractors Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Bush Hog Recalls Riding Lawn Mowers Due to Laceration Hazard
Frontier Wood Chippers Recalled by John Deere Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)
Saber Grills Recalls Grills and LP Regulators Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
John Deere Recalls Lawn Tractors and Service Part Transmissions Due To Crash Hazard