Superior Importers Recalls Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

Name of product:
Home Life mattresses
Hazard:

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
December 19, 2017
Units:
About 6,200
Consumer Contact:

Superior Importers toll-free at 833-502-2500 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at Superiorimporters@gmail.com or online at www.superiorimporters.com and click on Contact Us for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Basic 6-inch and Basic 8-inch models Home Life mattresses sold in twin, full, queen and king sizes. Recalled matresses are ivory with tan and gray. “Made For: Superior Importers company, 502 Jersey Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901”is printed on a white tag located on the top side near the foot of the mattress.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Superior Importers or the place of purchase for instructions on receiving a free mattress cover to bring the mattress into compliance with the federal standard.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:

Amazon.com from May 2016 through May 2017 for between $50 and $150.

Manufacturer(s):

ABEST Technology Co., Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

Superior Importers, LLC, of New Brunswick, N.J.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-065
