Superior Importers Recalls Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.
Superior Importers toll-free at 833-502-2500 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at Superiorimporters@gmail.com or online at www.superiorimporters.com and click on Contact Us for more information.
This recall involves Basic 6-inch and Basic 8-inch models Home Life mattresses sold in twin, full, queen and king sizes. Recalled matresses are ivory with tan and gray. “Made For: Superior Importers company, 502 Jersey Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901”is printed on a white tag located on the top side near the foot of the mattress.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Superior Importers or the place of purchase for instructions on receiving a free mattress cover to bring the mattress into compliance with the federal standard.
Amazon.com from May 2016 through May 2017 for between $50 and $150.
ABEST Technology Co., Ltd., of China
Superior Importers, LLC, of New Brunswick, N.J.
