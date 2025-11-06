WYBITNY Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Children’s Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by WYBITNY

 Skip to main content

Name of Product:
Children’s WYBITNY Bed Rails
Hazard:

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for children’s portable bed rails because when installed adjacent to the bed, the child can become entrapped in the enclosed openings, the openings on the side of the mattress, and the openings on top of the mattress, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to entrapment. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 06, 2025
Units:

About 120

Consumer Contact

WYBITNY by email at servicewybitny@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves WYBITNY-branded children’s bed rails. The portable bed rails have a white metal frame and dark gray fabric cushions with foam filling. The brand and “BGRT003” are printed on a label located on the fabric cushions.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact WYBITNY for a full refund. Consumers should send a photo of the recalled bed rails, with “Recalled” written on the front in permanent marker, to WYBITNY by email at servicewybitny@outlook.com. Consumers should dispose of the recalled bed rails in accordance with state and local waste disposal procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon from June 2025 through July 2025 for about $70.
Manufacturer(s):
Shanghai Siwu Jidan Shangmao Youxian Gongsi, dbaWYBITNY, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-081

