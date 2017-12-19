  1. Home
Squatty Potty Recalls Children’s Toilet Step Stools Due to Injury and Fall Hazards

Name of product:
Children’s toilet step stools
Hazard:

The top removable step (hat) on the recalled children’s toilet step stools can detach while a child is standing on it, posing injury and fall hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 19, 2017
Units:
About 2,400
Consumer Contact:

Squatty Potty toll-free at 855-628-1099 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at  recall@squattypotty.com or online at www.squattypotty.com and hover over the “More” tab and then click “Press” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the SquattyPottymus children’s toilet step stools used to assist a child in reaching a toilet seat. The plastic step stools measure about 15.8 by 16.8 by 10 inches and were sold individually or as a part of a set, which included a toilet seat and decorative stickers. The step stool is designed to look like a gray hippopotamus with blue or purple eyes. It has a height-adjusting aqua blue hat top step and cut-outs that function as handles on each side.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the children’s toilet step stools until they remove the hat. Consumers should contact Squatty Potty for instructions on returning the hat portion of the stool, free of cost, for a $10 refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Squatty Potty has received two reports of children falling from the toilet step stool, resulting in one child hitting her chin on the toilet and biting the inside of her mouth causing her to bleed. Another child fell and hit his head on a wall.

Sold At:

Online at squattypotty.com and Amazon.com from September 2017 through November 2017 for about $50

Manufacturer(s):

Manu Changzhou Future International Business Mafacturer, from China

Importer(s):

Squatty Potty, LLC, of St. George, Utah.

Distributor(s):

Squatty Potty, LLC, of St. George, Utah and Amazon, of Seattle, Wash

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-066
