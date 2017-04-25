  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Zutano Recalls Infant Booties Due to Choking Hazard

Zutano Recalls Infant Booties Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Infant Cozie booties
Hazard:

The non-slip rubber grips on the bottom of the booties can detach, posing a choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 25, 2017
Recall number:
17-138
Consumer Contact:

Zutano Global toll-free at 866-314-8688 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@zutano.com or online at www.zutano.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page or go directly to www.zrecall.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves infant fleece gripper Cozie booties. They are 70 percent cotton and 30 percent polyester. The booties have rubber grippers in the shape of a “Z” on the bottom. These booties were sold in sizes 12 - 18 months in 13 solid colors; chocolate, gray, heather gray, hot pink, pool (aqua), apple (light green), cream, fuchsia, lime, mandarin, navy, pagoda (turquoise blue) and periwinkle and in multi-colors. Only booties with the following tracking labels sewn under the care label are included in this recall.

 

Tracking numbers:

FALL161-03/16

FALL166-03/16

FALL166-06/16

FALL167-06/16

FALL168-07/16

FALL169-07/16

FALL1610-08/16

FALL1611-09/16

FALL1612-07/16

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled booties, take them away from children and contact the firm for a full refund in the form of a merchandise credit.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the detached rubber “Z” grips found in infant’s mouths.  

Units:
About 38,000
Sold At:

G Willikers (Portsmouth, N.H.), Kid Dynamo (Berkeley, Calif.), Magic Beans (Hyde Park, Mass.), Magpie Kids (Somerville, Mass.), Pacifier (Minneapolis, Minn.), The Animal Kingdom (State College, Penn.), The Pump Station (Santa Monica, Calif.), Tip Toes (Holland, Mich.), and other stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.zutano.com from May 2016 through March 2017 for between $22 and $24.

Importer(s):

Zutano Global Inc., of New Bedford, Mass.

Manufactured In:
China
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Women’s Sweaters Recalled by FatFace Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard
Zutano Recalls Infant Booties Due to Choking Hazard
Fred Meyer Recalls Children’s Hooded Sweatshirts and Girls Bomber Jackets Due to Choking and Laceration Hazards
Infant Caps Recalled by Sock and Accessory Brands Due to Choking Hazard
LIVLY Recalls Children’s Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard