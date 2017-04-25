Zutano Recalls Infant Booties Due to Choking Hazard

The non-slip rubber grips on the bottom of the booties can detach, posing a choking hazard.
Zutano Global toll-free at 866-314-8688 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@zutano.com or online at www.zutano.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page or go directly to www.zrecall.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves infant fleece gripper Cozie booties. They are 70 percent cotton and 30 percent polyester. The booties have rubber grippers in the shape of a “Z” on the bottom. These booties were sold in sizes 12 - 18 months in 13 solid colors; chocolate, gray, heather gray, hot pink, pool (aqua), apple (light green), cream, fuchsia, lime, mandarin, navy, pagoda (turquoise blue) and periwinkle and in multi-colors. Only booties with the following tracking labels sewn under the care label are included in this recall.
Tracking numbers:
FALL161-03/16
FALL166-03/16
FALL166-06/16
FALL167-06/16
FALL168-07/16
FALL169-07/16
FALL1610-08/16
FALL1611-09/16
FALL1612-07/16
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled booties, take them away from children and contact the firm for a full refund in the form of a merchandise credit.
The firm has received two reports of the detached rubber “Z” grips found in infant’s mouths.
G Willikers (Portsmouth, N.H.), Kid Dynamo (Berkeley, Calif.), Magic Beans (Hyde Park, Mass.), Magpie Kids (Somerville, Mass.), Pacifier (Minneapolis, Minn.), The Animal Kingdom (State College, Penn.), The Pump Station (Santa Monica, Calif.), Tip Toes (Holland, Mich.), and other stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.zutano.com from May 2016 through March 2017 for between $22 and $24.
Zutano Global Inc., of New Bedford, Mass.
