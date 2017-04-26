Women’s Sweaters Recalled by FatFace Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

The recalled women’s sweaters fail to meet federal flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries.
FatFace at 800-585-0178 from 4 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET Saturday and 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, email at usproductqueries@fatface.com with “Product Recall” as the email subject or online at http://us.fatface.com and click on the “Important Notice” tab for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves two styles of FatFace women’s sweaters: overhead Cowes (style number 918043) and zip-up (style number 918041). The style numbers are printed on a care label on the inside seam of the sweaters.
The Overhead Cowes sweater is 97 percent cotton and 3 percent polyester sold in ivory. This sweater has a 3.5 inch cowl or funnel neckline that can be tightened or loosened by the drawstring located at the center front of the neckline. These sweaters also have a kangaroo-style pocket located at the bottom front of the sweater.
The zip-up sweater is 97 percent cotton and 3 percent polyester with a Yarmouth textured zip-up sweater. It sold in ivory, ocean surf (green) and lilac ice (lavender) colors. The sweater has a hood that can be tightened and loosened with a drawstring. The sweater has a silver metal zipper extending from the neckline to the bottom of the sweaters with two pockets on each side of the zipper.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sweaters and contact the firm for instructions on returning the sweaters for a $75 refund.
The firm has received one report of a burn injury.
FatFace stores in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island and online at www.fatface.com from September 2016 through January 2017 for about $60.
FatFace Corp., of Wilmington, Del.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
