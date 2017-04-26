Women’s Sweaters Recalled by FatFace Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

  1. Home
Name of product:
Women’s overhead and zip-up sweaters
Hazard:

The recalled women’s sweaters fail to meet federal flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 26, 2017
Recall number:
17-141
Consumer Contact:

FatFace at 800-585-0178 from 4 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET Saturday and 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, email at usproductqueries@fatface.com with “Product Recall” as the email subject or online at http://us.fatface.com and click on the “Important Notice” tab for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two styles of FatFace women’s sweaters: overhead Cowes (style number 918043) and zip-up (style number 918041). The style numbers are printed on a care label on the inside seam of the sweaters. 

The Overhead Cowes sweater is 97 percent cotton and 3 percent polyester sold in ivory. This sweater has a 3.5 inch cowl or funnel neckline that can be tightened or loosened by the drawstring located at the center front of the neckline. These sweaters also have a kangaroo-style pocket located at the bottom front of the sweater.     

The zip-up sweater is 97 percent cotton and 3 percent polyester with a Yarmouth textured zip-up sweater. It sold in ivory, ocean surf (green) and lilac ice (lavender) colors. The sweater has a hood that can be tightened and loosened with a drawstring. The sweater has a silver metal zipper extending from the neckline to the bottom of the sweaters with two pockets on each side of the zipper.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sweaters and contact the firm for instructions on returning the sweaters for a $75 refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a burn injury.

Units:
About 400
Sold Exclusively At:

FatFace stores in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island and online at www.fatface.com from September 2016 through January 2017 for about $60. 

Importer(s):

FatFace Corp., of Wilmington, Del.

Manufactured In:
China
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

