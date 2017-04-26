Women’s Sweaters Recalled by FatFace Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

Description:

This recall involves two styles of FatFace women’s sweaters: overhead Cowes (style number 918043) and zip-up (style number 918041). The style numbers are printed on a care label on the inside seam of the sweaters.

The Overhead Cowes sweater is 97 percent cotton and 3 percent polyester sold in ivory. This sweater has a 3.5 inch cowl or funnel neckline that can be tightened or loosened by the drawstring located at the center front of the neckline. These sweaters also have a kangaroo-style pocket located at the bottom front of the sweater.

The zip-up sweater is 97 percent cotton and 3 percent polyester with a Yarmouth textured zip-up sweater. It sold in ivory, ocean surf (green) and lilac ice (lavender) colors. The sweater has a hood that can be tightened and loosened with a drawstring. The sweater has a silver metal zipper extending from the neckline to the bottom of the sweaters with two pockets on each side of the zipper.