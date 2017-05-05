Women’s Scarves Recalled by DGFA Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

  1. Home
Name of product:
Women’s scarves
Hazard:

The women’s scarves fail to meet federal flammability standard for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 5, 2017
Recall number:
17-741
Consumer Contact:

DGFA toll-free at 866-606-9099 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email the firm at csr.dgfainc@yahoo.com for more information.  

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes DG Fashion women’s scarves with fringe. The recalled scarves  measure about 78 inches long by 27 inches wide, are shimmery in appearance, and were sold in the following colors: black gold, blue, green, purple, gold and wine red. The scarves are made from 70% silk and 30% polyester.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scarves and contact the firm for a full refund. DGFA and Amazon are contacting consumers who purchased the scarves directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Units:
About 200
Sold Exclusively At:

Online at www.amazon.com from June 2015 through March 2017 for between $10 and $21.

Importer(s):

DGFA Inc., of China

Distributor(s):

DGFA Inc., of China

Manufactured In:
China
