  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Williams-Sonoma Recalls Rejuvenation Wall Sconces Due to Shock Hazard (Recall Alert)

Williams-Sonoma Recalls Rejuvenation Wall Sconces Due to Shock Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Articulating wall sconces
Hazard:

The joint of the articulating arm can pinch or cut the electrical wire causing it to fray, posing a shock hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 24, 2017
Units:
About 1,055
Consumer Contact:

Rejuvenation toll-free at 855-347-2143 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email customerservice@rejuvenation.com or online at www.rejuvenation.com and click on Safety Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Rejuvenation Cypress and Imbrie model articulated wall sconces. The wall sconces have articulating jointed arms and adjustable shades in various colors and finishes. They were sold in plug-in (also called pin-up) and hard wired versions. The sconce arms measure about 16 inches long.  Each sconce has a label located inside the canopy of the sconce that contains the SKU number, configuration ID, manufacturing date and production order number.  The following SKU numbers are included in the recall and are printed on the production label: A1327, A1328, A1329, A1330, A1331, A1332, A9591, A9592, A9593, A9594, A9595, A9596, A3621, A3622, A3625, A3626, A3623, A3624.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sconces and contact Rejuvenation for instructions to receive a free repair or replacement sconce, including shipping and charges for inspecting, removing and replacing the lamps by using a licensed electrician. Rejuvenation is contacting consumers who purchased the recalled sconces directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Rejuvenation has received four reports of the wires of the sconces being pinched or fraying. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Rejuvenation stores nationwide from September 2016 through March 2017 for between $250 and $400.

Manufacturer(s):

Rejuvenation Inc., of Portland, Ore., a division of Williams-Sonoma Inc., of San Francisco, Calif.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
17-747
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Sportex Recalls Salt Rock Lamps Due to Shock and Fire Hazards
Honeywell International Recalls SWIFT® Wireless Gateway Sold with Fire Alarm Systems Due To Failure to Communicate in Fire
Springs Window Fashions Recalls Lithium Batteries Sold with Motorized Window Coverings Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Goodman Recalls Furnaces Due to Electrical Shock Hazard
Bosch Solar Services Recalls Solar Panels Due To Fire Hazard