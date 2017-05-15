VanMoof Recalls Bicycles Due to Fall and Impact Hazards

  1. Home
Name of product:
VanMoof B and S series bicycles
Hazard:

The front fender bolts do not break when an object gets stuck between the front tire and the front fender/mud guard, posing fall and impact hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 15, 2017
Recall number:
17-152
Consumer Contact:

VanMoof toll-free at 855-623-6673.from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email fenderbolt@vanmoof.com, or online at www.vanmoof.com  or support.vanmoof.com on the top-right of the homepage of the website next to the language menu.

Recall Details

Description:

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact VanMoof to receive free replacement nylon bolts for the front fender and installation instruction

The repair can be completed by the consumer without assistance.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of riders injured when road objects created an obstruction between the bike fender and the front wheel. In both instances, the fender remained intact, because the stainless steel fender bolts did not break off. One instance resulted in bruises, scratches and a broken arm. In the second instance, the rider suffered a concussion.

Units:
375
Sold At:

Aika Trading, Calhoun Cycle, Orange Pedal, The Garage OTR, Seattle E-bike and other bicycle stores nationwide and online from January 2014 through December 2016 for about $800.

Importer(s):

VanMoof USA Inc, of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Distributor(s):

404 Park Partners LP, of New York

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

