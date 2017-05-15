VanMoof Recalls Bicycles Due to Fall and Impact Hazards

The front fender bolts do not break when an object gets stuck between the front tire and the front fender/mud guard, posing fall and impact hazards.
VanMoof toll-free at 855-623-6673.from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email fenderbolt@vanmoof.com, or online at www.vanmoof.com or support.vanmoof.com on the top-right of the homepage of the website next to the language menu.
Recall Details
|
M15C000707
|
M15E002665
|
M15E002684
|
M15C000727
|
M15C000746
|
M15C000708
|
M15E002666
|
M15E002685
|
M15C000728
|
M15C000747
|
M15C000709
|
M15E002667
|
M15E002686
|
M15C000729
|
M15C000748
|
M15C000710
|
M15E002668
|
M15E002687
|
M15C000730
|
M15C000749
|
M15C000711
|
M15E002669
|
M15E002688
|
M15C000731
|
M15C000750
|
M15C000712
|
M15E002670
|
M15E002689
|
M15C000732
|
M15C000751
|
M15C000713
|
M15E002671
|
M15E002690
|
M15C000733
|
M15C000752
|
M15C000714
|
M15E002672
|
M15E002691
|
M15C000734
|
M15C000753
|
M15C000715
|
M15E002673
|
M15E002692
|
M15C000735
|
M15C000754
|
M15C000716
|
M15E002674
|
M15E002693
|
M15C000736
|
M15C000755
|
M15C000717
|
M15E002675
|
M15E002694
|
M15C000737
|
M15C000756
|
M15C000718
|
M15E002676
|
M15E002695
|
M15C000738
|
M15C000757
|
M15C000719
|
M15E002677
|
M15E002696
|
M15C000739
|
M15C000758
|
M15C000720
|
M15E002678
|
M15E002697
|
M15C000740
|
M15C000759
|
M15C000721
|
M15E002679
|
M15C000722
|
M15C000741
|
M15C000760
|
M15E002661
|
M15E002680
|
M15C000723
|
M15C000742
|
M15C000761
|
M15E002662
|
M15E002681
|
M15C000724
|
M15C000743
|
M15C000762
|
M15E002663
|
M15E002682
|
M15C000725
|
M15C000744
|
M15C000763
|
M15E002664
|
M15E002683
|
M15C000726
|
M15C000745
|
M15C000764
|
M15C000765
|
M15C000804
|
M15C000843
|
M15E002678
|
M15C000766
|
M15C000805
|
M15C000844
|
M15E002679
|
M15C000767
|
M15C000806
|
M15C000845
|
M15E002680
|
M15C000768
|
M15C000807
|
M15C000846
|
M15E002681
|
M15C000769
|
M15C000808
|
M15C000847
|
M15E002682
|
M15C000770
|
M15C000809
|
M15C000848
|
M15E002683
|
M15C000771
|
M15C000810
|
M15C000849
|
M15E002684
|
M15C000772
|
M15C000811
|
M15C000850
|
M15E002685
|
M15C000773
|
M15C000812
|
M15C000851
|
M15E002686
|
M15C000774
|
M15C000813
|
M15C000852
|
M15E002687
|
M15C000775
|
M15C000814
|
M15C000853
|
M15E002688
|
M15C000776
|
M15C000815
|
M15C000854
|
M15E002689
|
M15C000777
|
M15C000816
|
M15C000855
|
M15E002690
|
M15C000778
|
M15C000817
|
M15C000856
|
M15E002691
|
M15C000779
|
M15C000818
|
M15C000857
|
M15E002692
|
M15C000780
|
M15C000819
|
M15C000858
|
M15E002693
|
M15C000781
|
M15C000820
|
M15C000859
|
M15E002694
|
M15C000782
|
M15C000821
|
M15C000860
|
M15E002695
|
M15C000783
|
M15C000822
|
M15C000861
|
M15E002696
|
M15C000784
|
M15C000823
|
M15C000862
|
M15E002697
|
M15C000785
|
M15C000824
|
M15C000863
|
M15E002698
|
M15C000786
|
M15C000825
|
M15C000864
|
M15E002699
|
M15C000787
|
M15C000826
|
M15C000865
|
M15E002700
|
M15C000788
|
M15C000827
|
M15C000866
|
M15E002701
|
M15C000789
|
M15C000828
|
M15C000867
|
M15E002702
|
M15C000790
|
M15C000829
|
M15C000868
|
M15E002703
|
M15C000791
|
M15C000830
|
M15C000869
|
M15E002704
|
M15C000792
|
M15C000831
|
M15C000870
|
M15E002705
|
M15C000793
|
M15C000832
|
M15C000871
|
M15E002706
|
M15C000794
|
M15C000833
|
M15C000872
|
M15E002707
|
M15C000795
|
M15C000834
|
M15C000873
|
M15E002708
|
M15C000796
|
M15C000835
|
M15C000874
|
M15E002709
|
M15C000797
|
M15C000836
|
M15C000875
|
M15E002710
|
M15C000798
|
M15C000837
|
M15C000876
|
M15E002711
|
M15C000799
|
M15C000838
|
M15C000877
|
M15E002712
|
M15C000800
|
M15C000839
|
M15C000878
|
M15E002713
|
M15C000801
|
M15C000840
|
M15C000879
|
M15E002714
|
M15C000802
|
M15C000841
|
M15E002676
|
M15E002715
|
M15C000803
|
M15C000842
|
M15E002677
|
M15E002716
|
|
|
|
|
M15E002717
|
M15E002755
|
M15E002793
|
M16C002341
|
M15E002718
|
M15E002756
|
M15E002794
|
M16C002342
|
M15E002719
|
M15E002757
|
M15E002795
|
M16C002343
|
M15E002720
|
M15E002758
|
M15E002796
|
M16C002344
|
M15E002721
|
M15E002759
|
M15E002797
|
M16C002345
|
M15E002722
|
M15E002760
|
M15E002798
|
M16C002346
|
M15E002723
|
M15E002761
|
M15E002799
|
M16C002347
|
M15E002724
|
M15E002762
|
M15E002800
|
M16C002348
|
M15E002725
|
M15E002763
|
M15E002801
|
M16C002349
|
M15E002726
|
M15E002764
|
M15E002802
|
M16C002350
|
M15E002727
|
M15E002765
|
M15E002803
|
|
M15E002728
|
M15E002766
|
M15E002804
|
|
M15E002729
|
M15E002767
|
M15E002805
|
|
M15E002730
|
M15E002768
|
M15E002806
|
|
M15E002731
|
M15E002769
|
M15E002807
|
|
M15E002732
|
M15E002770
|
M15E002808
|
|
M15E002733
|
M15E002771
|
M15E002809
|
|
M15E002734
|
M15E002772
|
M15E002810
|
|
M15E002735
|
M15E002773
|
M16C002321
|
|
M15E002736
|
M15E002774
|
M16C002322
|
|
M15E002737
|
M15E002775
|
M16C002323
|
|
M15E002738
|
M15E002776
|
M16C002324
|
|
M15E002739
|
M15E002777
|
M16C002325
|
|
M15E002740
|
M15E002778
|
M16C002326
|
|
M15E002741
|
M15E002779
|
M16C002327
|
|
M15E002742
|
M15E002780
|
M16C002328
|
|
M15E002743
|
M15E002781
|
M16C002329
|
|
M15E002744
|
M15E002782
|
M16C002330
|
|
M15E002745
|
M15E002783
|
M16C002331
|
|
M15E002746
|
M15E002784
|
M16C002332
|
|
M15E002747
|
M15E002785
|
M16C002333
|
|
M15E002748
|
M15E002786
|
M16C002334
|
|
M15E002749
|
M15E002787
|
M16C002335
|
|
M15E002750
|
M15E002788
|
M16C002336
|
|
M15E002751
|
M15E002789
|
M16C002337
|
|
M15E002752
|
M15E002790
|
M16C002338
|
|
M15E002753
|
M15E002791
|
M16C002339
|
|
M15E002754
|
M15E002792
|
M16C002340
|
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact VanMoof to receive free replacement nylon bolts for the front fender and installation instruction
The repair can be completed by the consumer without assistance.
The firm has received two reports of riders injured when road objects created an obstruction between the bike fender and the front wheel. In both instances, the fender remained intact, because the stainless steel fender bolts did not break off. One instance resulted in bruises, scratches and a broken arm. In the second instance, the rider suffered a concussion.
Aika Trading, Calhoun Cycle, Orange Pedal, The Garage OTR, Seattle E-bike and other bicycle stores nationwide and online from January 2014 through December 2016 for about $800.
VanMoof USA Inc, of Brooklyn, N.Y.
404 Park Partners LP, of New York
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800