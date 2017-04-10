Vanguard Furniture Recalls Chests of Drawers Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards (Recall Alert)

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-14).
Vanguard Furniture at 800-968-1702 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at customerservice@vanguardfurniture.com, or online at www.VanguardFurniture.com and click on “Contact” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Bow Front chests of drawers from the Vanguard Furniture Compendium Collection. The eight drawer beech-wood chests have primavera veneers and are finished in a variety of custom colors. The chests weigh 250 pounds and measure 36 inches high by 20 inches deep by 75 inches wide. Tip restraint kits were included with each chest of drawers.
Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chests that are not properly anchored to the wall and place them into an area that children cannot access. Contact Vanguard Furniture for a free, in-home installation of a repair to prevent the risk of a tip-over. Vanguard Furniture is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Furniture stores nationwide from August 2015 to February 2017 for between $4,200 and $4,400.
Vanguard Furniture Company Inc., of Conover, N.C.
