Vanguard Furniture Recalls Chests of Drawers Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Bow Front chest of drawers
Hazard:

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-14).

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
April 10, 2017
Recall number:
17-738
Consumer Contact:

Vanguard Furniture at 800-968-1702 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at customerservice@vanguardfurniture.com, or online at www.VanguardFurniture.com and click on “Contact” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Bow Front chests of drawers from the Vanguard Furniture Compendium Collection. The eight drawer beech-wood chests have primavera veneers and are finished in a variety of custom colors. The chests weigh 250 pounds and measure 36 inches high by 20 inches deep by 75 inches wide. Tip restraint kits were included with each chest of drawers.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chests that are not properly anchored to the wall and place them into an area that children cannot access. Contact Vanguard Furniture for a free, in-home installation of a repair to prevent the risk of a tip-over. Vanguard Furniture is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Units:
About 170
Sold At:

Furniture stores nationwide from August 2015 to February 2017 for between $4,200 and $4,400.

Importer(s):

Vanguard Furniture Company Inc., of Conover, N.C.

Distributor(s):

Vanguard Furniture Company Inc., of Conover, N.C.

Manufactured In:
Indonesia and U.S.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
