  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Teavana Recalls Flip Tumblers Due to Burn Hazard

Teavana Recalls Flip Tumblers Due to Burn Hazard

Name of product:
Teavana Flip Tumblers
Hazard:

The flip tumblers can leak hot liquid, posing a burn hazard.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 11, 2017
Recall number:
17-128
Consumer Contact:

Teavana toll-free at 877-832-8262 from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT on Saturday or online at www.Teavana.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page and then select “Teavana Flip Tumbler” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 14 oz. Teavana flip tumblers used for steeping hot tea. The recalled tumblers have a clear plastic cap with a welded black base that screws onto a stainless steel tumbler. The tumblers were sold in black and silver and measure about 10 inches tall by 3 inches in diameter. “Teavana®” is printed on the side of the tumbler. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled flip tumblers and return them to a Teavana store location (except for two stores: Columbia Mall, Columbia, Maryland and Dallas Fort-Worth Airport, Texas) or contact Teavana for a mailer label to get a refund in the form of $45 Teavana store credit.

Incidents/Injuries:

Teavana has received 12 reports of the tumblers leaking, including one report of a burn injury to a consumer’s abdomen.

Units:
About 23,600 (in addition, 1,600 were sold in Canada)
Sold Exclusively At:

Teavana stores nationwide and online at Teavana.com from October 2016 through February 2017 for about $40.

Importer(s):

Starbucks Corporation, dba Teavana, of Seattle, Wash.

Manufactured In:
China
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Food Dehydrators Recalled by Greenfield World Trade Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
Anaheim and Moen Recall Garbage Disposals Due to Impact Hazard
Teavana Recalls Flip Tumblers Due to Burn Hazard
Calphalon Recalls Cutlery Knives Due to Laceration Hazard
Cuisinart Food Processors Recalled by Conair Due to Laceration Hazard