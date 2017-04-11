Teavana Recalls Flip Tumblers Due to Burn Hazard

The flip tumblers can leak hot liquid, posing a burn hazard.
Teavana toll-free at 877-832-8262 from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT on Saturday or online at www.Teavana.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page and then select “Teavana Flip Tumbler” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 14 oz. Teavana flip tumblers used for steeping hot tea. The recalled tumblers have a clear plastic cap with a welded black base that screws onto a stainless steel tumbler. The tumblers were sold in black and silver and measure about 10 inches tall by 3 inches in diameter. “Teavana®” is printed on the side of the tumbler.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled flip tumblers and return them to a Teavana store location (except for two stores: Columbia Mall, Columbia, Maryland and Dallas Fort-Worth Airport, Texas) or contact Teavana for a mailer label to get a refund in the form of $45 Teavana store credit.
Teavana has received 12 reports of the tumblers leaking, including one report of a burn injury to a consumer’s abdomen.
Teavana stores nationwide and online at Teavana.com from October 2016 through February 2017 for about $40.
Starbucks Corporation, dba Teavana, of Seattle, Wash.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
