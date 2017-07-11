  1. Home
Superpedestrian Recalls Electric Bicycle Conversion Wheels Due to Fall and Crash Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Electric bicycle conversion Copenhagen wheels
Hazard:

The rear axle can fail, posing fall and crash hazards to riders.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
July 11, 2017
Recall number:
17-754
Consumer Contact:

Superpedestrian collect call at 617-945-1604 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at Superpedestrian.com and click on “Support” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Copenhagen Wheel electric bicycle conversion wheels with serial numbers 01031708600020000000 through 01031710400250000000 for multi-speed wheels and 02031708600020000000 through 02031710400250000000 for single speed wheels. The Copenhagen wheel converts a standard bicycle into an electric bike. It is compatible with 26 inches and 700c (about 28 inches) wheel sizes. All components are housed inside the wheels red hub. The Superpedestrian logo appears in white on the hub. The serial number can be found on the wheel’s user interface panel just above the axle.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric bicycle conversion wheel and contact Superpedestrian to receive a free replacement electric bicycle conversion wheel, including shipping.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:

Superpedestrian.com from March 2017 through April 2017 for about $1,500.

Manufacturer(s):

Superpedestrian Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.

Manufactured In:
United States
Retailer:

Superpedestrian Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.

Units:
About 230
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
