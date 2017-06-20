  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Staples Recalls Hazen Mesh Office Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

Staples Recalls Hazen Mesh Office Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Hazen Mesh Task chairs
Hazard:

The legs on the base of the chair can break, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
June 20, 2017
Units:
About 124,000
Consumer Contact:

Staples toll-free at 866-755-1321 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or register online at www.seatingrecall123.com, or go to www.staples.com and click on the Warranty & Recall link under the Customer Service tab at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Staples and Quill Hazen Mesh Task chairs. The chair has a five-wheel base, black fabric seat cushion, and black mesh seat back. The chairs have SKU number1058246 and item number 26680 printed on a white label on the underside of the seat cushion. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Staples to receive a free replacement base and instructions for replacing the original base.

Incidents/Injuries:

Staples has received 20 reports of the legs breaking on the chairs, including three reports of injuries resulting in minor cuts and bruises.

Sold At:

Staples’ stores nationwide and online at staples.com, staplesadvantage.com, and quill.com from October 2014 through April 2017 for between $100 and $180.  

Importer(s):

Staples the Office Superstore LLC, of Framingham, Mass.

Manufactured In:
China
Retailers :

Staples the Office Superstore LLC and Quill Lincolnshire, Inc. LLC, of Framingham, Mass.

Recall number:
17-180
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise