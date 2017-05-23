Sportex Recalls Salt Rock Lamps Due to Shock and Fire Hazards

  1. Home
Name of product:
Lumiere Salt Rock lamps
Hazard:

The dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite, posing shock and fire hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall date:
May 23, 2017
Units:
About 3,900 (80,000 lamps were previously recalled in January 2017)
Consumer Contact:

Sportex at 800-652-3490 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday or online at www.sportexus.com and click on “Salt Rock Lamps” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Lumière brand Rock Salt Lamps in three styles: Basket of Rocks, Carnival of Lights and Rock of Gibraltar. The lamps are pink in color and are mounted on a wooden base or in a black metal basket. The lamps were sold in black cardboard boxes with a photo of the lamp on the front of the box and the UPC bar code number on the bottom of the box. Lamps with the following UPC numbers are included in the recall.  

 

Description

UPC

Rock of Gibraltar Lamp

00886946056253

Carnival of Lights

00886946058325

Basket of Rocks

00886946056277
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the lamps and return them to the store where purchased to receive a full refund or a replacement kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

At Home, Christmas tree shops, Michaels and other stores nationwide from July 2016 through December 2016 for between $15 and $30.

Importer(s):

Sportex US, of New York

Manufactured In:
Pakistan
Recall number:
17-163
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

