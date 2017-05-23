Sportex Recalls Salt Rock Lamps Due to Shock and Fire Hazards

The dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite, posing shock and fire hazards.
Sportex at 800-652-3490 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday or online at www.sportexus.com and click on “Salt Rock Lamps” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Lumière brand Rock Salt Lamps in three styles: Basket of Rocks, Carnival of Lights and Rock of Gibraltar. The lamps are pink in color and are mounted on a wooden base or in a black metal basket. The lamps were sold in black cardboard boxes with a photo of the lamp on the front of the box and the UPC bar code number on the bottom of the box. Lamps with the following UPC numbers are included in the recall.
|
Description
|
UPC
|
Rock of Gibraltar Lamp
|
00886946056253
|
Carnival of Lights
|
00886946058325
|
Basket of Rocks
|
00886946056277
Consumers should immediately stop using the lamps and return them to the store where purchased to receive a full refund or a replacement kit.
None reported
At Home, Christmas tree shops, Michaels and other stores nationwide from July 2016 through December 2016 for between $15 and $30.
Sportex US, of New York
