South Shore Expands Recall of Chest of Drawers Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-14).
South Shore at 800-290-0465 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, by email at service@southshore.ca or online at www.SouthShoreFurniture.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Summer Breeze style 5-drawer chests of drawers sold in four colors. Each drawer has two round knobs. The model number is printed on a label on the back of the chest. The chests measure 44-inches high by 31-inches wide and 16-inches deep and weigh 88 pounds. The model numbers and colors included:
|
Model Number
|
Color
|
3746035 or 3746035A
|
Royal Cherry
|
3294035 or 3294035A
|
Blueberry
|
3219035 or 3219035A
|
Chocolate
|
3210035 or 3210035A
|
White
Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access. Contact South Shore for a full refund or a free tip-over restraint kit. Consumers who are unable or unwilling to install the tip restraint kit should contact South Shore for a free one-time in-home installation of the kit.
None reported
Online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com and other online retailers from February 2005 through December 2016 for about $160.
South Shore Industries Ltd., of Canada
South Shore Industries Ltd., of Canada
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800