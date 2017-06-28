South Shore Expands Recall of Chest of Drawers Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards

  1. Home
Name of product:
5-drawer chests
Hazard:

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-14).          

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall date:
June 28, 2017
Units:
About 68,300 (This includes the 3,500 recalled in January 2017.)
Consumer Contact:

South Shore at 800-290-0465 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, by email at service@southshore.ca or online at www.SouthShoreFurniture.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Summer Breeze style 5-drawer chests of drawers sold in four colors. Each drawer has two round knobs. The model number is printed on a label on the back of the chest. The chests measure 44-inches high by 31-inches wide and 16-inches deep and weigh 88 pounds. The model numbers and colors included:

 

Model Number

Color

3746035 or 3746035A

Royal Cherry

3294035 or 3294035A

Blueberry

3219035 or 3219035A

Chocolate

3210035 or 3210035A

White
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access. Contact South Shore for a full refund or a free tip-over restraint kit. Consumers who are unable or unwilling to install the tip restraint kit should contact South Shore for a free one-time in-home installation of the kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com and other online retailers from February 2005 through December 2016 for about $160.

Importer(s):

South Shore Industries Ltd., of Canada

Distributor(s):

South Shore Industries Ltd., of Canada

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
17-182
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise