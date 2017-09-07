  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Smith Recalls Ski and Snowboard Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

Name of product:
Quantum ski and snowboard helmets
Hazard:

The buckle on the helmet can disengage, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 7, 2017
Recall number:
17-219
Consumer Contact:

Smith toll-free at 833-459-0417 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at recall@smithoptics.com or online at www.smithoptics.com and click on the recall link at the bottom center of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all 2016 and 2017 Smith Quantum ski and snowboard helmets. They were sold in in sizes S, M, L and XL in matte black/charcoal, matte white/charcoal, matte Fire (red) /charcoal, matte Klein Blue (blue), matte olive green, matte Reactor (bright green) /black and matte Thunder gray (gray) color combinations. Smith Quantum is printed on a label inside the helmet along with the manufacturing dates.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Smith for instructions on returning the helmet, free of cost, to Smith for a free repair. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Specialty ski and snowboard shops and by major retailers such as REI, online at Backcountry.com, Smithoptics.com, and other online retailers, from October 2016 through July 2017 for about $300.

Importer(s):

Smith Sport Optics Inc., Clearfield, Utah

Distributor(s):

Smith Sport Optics Inc., Clearfield, Utah

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 7,000 (in addition, about 1,000 were sold in Canada)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Kawasaki Recalls Brute Force 300 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard
American Honda Recalls Motocross Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Academy Sports + Outdoors Recalls Crawfish Kits with Strainer Due to Fire Hazard
Polaris Recalls GENERAL Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Kawasaki Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard