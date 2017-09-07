Smith Recalls Ski and Snowboard Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

The buckle on the helmet can disengage, posing a risk of head injury.
This recall involves all 2016 and 2017 Smith Quantum ski and snowboard helmets. They were sold in in sizes S, M, L and XL in matte black/charcoal, matte white/charcoal, matte Fire (red) /charcoal, matte Klein Blue (blue), matte olive green, matte Reactor (bright green) /black and matte Thunder gray (gray) color combinations. Smith Quantum is printed on a label inside the helmet along with the manufacturing dates.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Smith for instructions on returning the helmet, free of cost, to Smith for a free repair.
Specialty ski and snowboard shops and by major retailers such as REI, online at Backcountry.com, Smithoptics.com, and other online retailers, from October 2016 through July 2017 for about $300.
Smith Sport Optics Inc., Clearfield, Utah
