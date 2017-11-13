Smart Balance Wheel Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled by Salvage World Due to Explosion and Fire Hazards

The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.
Recall Details
This recall involves Smart Balance Wheel self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards. Hoverboards have two wheels at either end of a platform and are powered by lithium-ion battery packs. The hoverboard were sold in black, white, red, or blue.
Consumers should immediately stop using these recalled scooters/hoverboards and contact Salvage World for instructions on returning their hoverboard for a store credit.
The firm has received one report of a battery pack catching fire and/or exploding in Mississippi in 2017 resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Salvage World stores in Hattiesburg, Mississippi from August 2016 through March 2017 for about $150.
Salvage World, of Hattiesburg, Miss.
