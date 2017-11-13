  1. Home
Smart Balance Wheel Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled by Salvage World Due to Explosion and Fire Hazards

Name of product:
Self-balancing scooters/hoverboards
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
November 14, 2017
Recall number:
18-034
Consumer Contact:

Salvage World toll-free at 888-726-9603 from 10 a.m. 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.salvageworldllc.com and click on Recall Notice for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Smart Balance Wheel self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards. Hoverboards have two wheels at either end of a platform and are powered by lithium-ion battery packs. The hoverboard were sold in black, white, red, or blue.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using these recalled scooters/hoverboards and contact Salvage World for instructions on returning their hoverboard for a store credit.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a battery pack catching fire and/or exploding in Mississippi in 2017 resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Salvage World stores in Hattiesburg, Mississippi from August 2016 through March 2017 for about $150.

Importer(s):

Salvage World, of Hattiesburg, Miss.

Units:
About 700
