Saber Grills Recalls Grills and LP Regulators Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Gas grills and liquid propane (LP) regulators
Hazard:

The grills’ LP regulator can allow gas to flow at a higher pressure than intended, which can result in a gas leak and flame burst from the burner knobs, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 26, 2017
Recall number:
17-233
Consumer Contact:

Saber Grills toll-free at 866-671-7988 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday, or online at recall.sabergrills.com for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Model RA329 LP regulators with a date code in the range of 1120 to 1344, which were:

  • sold with certain SABER LP grills, warranty part kits, and natural gas to LP conversion kits;
  • installed as warranty or service parts in certain other SABER LP grills; or
  • installed in SABER natural gas grills and burners if they have been converted to use LP instead of natural gas.

The model number of the grill is located on a rating label located on the underside of the grease tray. The regulator date code is stamped on the regulator adjacent to the gas tank connection, and the regulator model number is on the center of the regulator. Model numbers included in this recall are listed below.

 

Liquid Propane (LP) Grills

Model Number

Grill Description

R33CC0312

SABER® 330 LP Cast Grill with Stainless Insert

R33SC0012

SABER® 330 LP Stainless Grill

R33SC0012-A1

SABER® 330 LP Stainless Grill - Partially Assembled w/ Cover

R33SC0012-A2

SABER® 330 LP Stainless Grill - Partially Assembled w/o Cover

R50CC0312

SABER® 500 LP Cast Grill with Stainless Insert

R50CC0612

SABER® 500 LP Cast Grill with Porcelain Insert

R50SC0012

SABER® 500 LP Stainless Grill

R50SC0012-A1

SABER® 500 LP Stainless Grill - Partially Assembled w/ Cover

R50SC0012-A2

SABER® 500 LP Stainless Grill - Partially Assembled w/o Cover

R67SC0012

SABER® 670 LP Stainless Grill

R67SC0012-A1

SABER® 670 LP Stainless Grill - Partially Assembled w/ Cover

R67SC0012-A2

SABER® 670 LP Stainless Grill - Partially Assembled w/o Cover

 

 

Liquid Propane (LP) Grill Potentially Affected if Replacement Regulator Installed

Model Number

Grill Description

R50CC1715

SABER® 500 L LP Cast Grill with Stainless Insert

 

 

Liquid Propane (LP) Conversion Kit and Warranty/Service Parts

Model Number

Kit Description

A00AA0912

SABER® Natural Gas to LP Conversion Kit

55710672

KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Integrated Ignition

55710654

KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Integrated Ignition

55710666

KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Integrated Ignition

55710845

Kit, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Push Button Ignition

55710846

Kit, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Push Button Ignition

55710843

Kit, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Push Button Ignition

55710613

KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Switch, Saber 330

55710637

KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Switch

55710680

KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Switch

 

Natural Gas Grills and Burners if Converted to Use Liquid Propane

Model Number

Description 

R50SB0412

SABER® 500 NG Stainless Built-in Grill

R67SB0312

SABER® 670 NG Stainless Built-in Grill

K00SB1814

SABER® Natural Gas Dual Built-in Side Burner 
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grills and regulators and contact Saber for a free repair kit with installation instructions. A video on how to install the replacement components is available at: www.sabergrills.com/Support/SafetyBulletins.aspx.

Incidents/Injuries:

Saber Grills has received 35 reports of regulators malfunctioning, including three reports of singed arms and two reports of burned or singed hair.

Sold At:

Specialty outdoor living stores nationwide, including Family Leisure, Fortunoff Backyard Store, and Watson’s, and through authorized websites and catalogs including Bed, Bath & Beyond and Frontgate, from September 2011 to May 2017 for between $800 and $2,000. The price of the LP conversion kit ranges from $90 to $105.  The warranty parts were also sold as service parts for between $50 and $110.

Importer(s):

Saber Grills LLC, of Columbus, Ga.

Distributor(s):

Saber Grills LLC, of Columbus, Ga.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 18,800 grills and 2,900 warranty parts and conversion kits (in addition, 7,700 grills and 500 warranty parts and conversion kits were sold in Canada)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

