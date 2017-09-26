Saber Grills Recalls Grills and LP Regulators Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The grills’ LP regulator can allow gas to flow at a higher pressure than intended, which can result in a gas leak and flame burst from the burner knobs, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.
Saber Grills toll-free at 866-671-7988 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday, or online at recall.sabergrills.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Model RA329 LP regulators with a date code in the range of 1120 to 1344, which were:
- sold with certain SABER LP grills, warranty part kits, and natural gas to LP conversion kits;
- installed as warranty or service parts in certain other SABER LP grills; or
- installed in SABER natural gas grills and burners if they have been converted to use LP instead of natural gas.
The model number of the grill is located on a rating label located on the underside of the grease tray. The regulator date code is stamped on the regulator adjacent to the gas tank connection, and the regulator model number is on the center of the regulator. Model numbers included in this recall are listed below.
|
Liquid Propane (LP) Grills
|
Model Number
|
Grill Description
|
R33CC0312
|
SABER® 330 LP Cast Grill with Stainless Insert
|
R33SC0012
|
SABER® 330 LP Stainless Grill
|
R33SC0012-A1
|
SABER® 330 LP Stainless Grill - Partially Assembled w/ Cover
|
R33SC0012-A2
|
SABER® 330 LP Stainless Grill - Partially Assembled w/o Cover
|
R50CC0312
|
SABER® 500 LP Cast Grill with Stainless Insert
|
R50CC0612
|
SABER® 500 LP Cast Grill with Porcelain Insert
|
R50SC0012
|
SABER® 500 LP Stainless Grill
|
R50SC0012-A1
|
SABER® 500 LP Stainless Grill - Partially Assembled w/ Cover
|
R50SC0012-A2
|
SABER® 500 LP Stainless Grill - Partially Assembled w/o Cover
|
R67SC0012
|
SABER® 670 LP Stainless Grill
|
R67SC0012-A1
|
SABER® 670 LP Stainless Grill - Partially Assembled w/ Cover
|
R67SC0012-A2
|
SABER® 670 LP Stainless Grill - Partially Assembled w/o Cover
|
Liquid Propane (LP) Grill Potentially Affected if Replacement Regulator Installed
|
Model Number
|
Grill Description
|
R50CC1715
|
SABER® 500 L LP Cast Grill with Stainless Insert
|
Liquid Propane (LP) Conversion Kit and Warranty/Service Parts
|
Model Number
|
Kit Description
|
A00AA0912
|
SABER® Natural Gas to LP Conversion Kit
|
55710672
|
KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Integrated Ignition
|
55710654
|
KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Integrated Ignition
|
55710666
|
KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Integrated Ignition
|
55710845
|
Kit, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Push Button Ignition
|
55710846
|
Kit, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Push Button Ignition
|
55710843
|
Kit, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Push Button Ignition
|
55710613
|
KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Switch, Saber 330
|
55710637
|
KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Switch
|
55710680
|
KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Switch
|
Natural Gas Grills and Burners if Converted to Use Liquid Propane
|
Model Number
|
Description
|
R50SB0412
|
SABER® 500 NG Stainless Built-in Grill
|
R67SB0312
|
SABER® 670 NG Stainless Built-in Grill
|
K00SB1814
|
SABER® Natural Gas Dual Built-in Side Burner
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grills and regulators and contact Saber for a free repair kit with installation instructions. A video on how to install the replacement components is available at: www.sabergrills.com/Support/SafetyBulletins.aspx.
Saber Grills has received 35 reports of regulators malfunctioning, including three reports of singed arms and two reports of burned or singed hair.
Specialty outdoor living stores nationwide, including Family Leisure, Fortunoff Backyard Store, and Watson’s, and through authorized websites and catalogs including Bed, Bath & Beyond and Frontgate, from September 2011 to May 2017 for between $800 and $2,000. The price of the LP conversion kit ranges from $90 to $105. The warranty parts were also sold as service parts for between $50 and $110.
Saber Grills LLC, of Columbus, Ga.
Saber Grills LLC, of Columbus, Ga.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800