Pulse Performance Products Recalls Krusher Scooters Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Krusher Push scooters
Hazard:

The down tube can break, posing a fall hazard to the rider.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 19, 2017
Recall number:
17-160
Consumer Contact:

Pulse Performance Products toll-free at 844-728-9957 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.pulsescooters.com and click on “CPSC Safety Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Pulse Krusher Pro Freestyle scooters with factory code 083WY, item number 164257 and date code 10-8-2016 or earlier. The factory code, item number and date code can be found on a label printed on the underside of the scooter deck. The 30-inch high scooters were sold in blue and have the words “PULSE PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS” printed on the down tube.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scooters and contact Pulse Performance Products for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 15 reports of the down tube breaking, including two reports of scrapes from falls.

Units:
About 18,700
Sold At:

Walmart and Westminster Trading stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from June 2016 through May 2017 for about $40.

Manufacturer(s):

Pulse Performance Products, a division of Bravo Sports, of Santa Fe Springs, Calif.

Importer(s):

Bravo Sports, of Sante Fe Springs, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Bravo Sports, of Sante Fe Springs, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

