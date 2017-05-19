Pulse Performance Products Recalls Krusher Scooters Due to Fall Hazard

The down tube can break, posing a fall hazard to the rider.
Pulse Performance Products toll-free at 844-728-9957 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.pulsescooters.com and click on “CPSC Safety Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Pulse Krusher Pro Freestyle scooters with factory code 083WY, item number 164257 and date code 10-8-2016 or earlier. The factory code, item number and date code can be found on a label printed on the underside of the scooter deck. The 30-inch high scooters were sold in blue and have the words “PULSE PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS” printed on the down tube.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scooters and contact Pulse Performance Products for a full refund.
The firm has received 15 reports of the down tube breaking, including two reports of scrapes from falls.
Walmart and Westminster Trading stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from June 2016 through May 2017 for about $40.
Pulse Performance Products, a division of Bravo Sports, of Santa Fe Springs, Calif.
