Profile Design Recalls Bicycle Handlebar Stems Due to Loss of Control and Crash Hazard

The bicycle handlebar stems can corrode and break, causing the rider to lose control and crash.
Profile Design toll-free at 888-800-5999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.profile-design.com and click on “Recall Notices” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Profile Design Cobra S carbon-wrapped black handlebar stems sold individually and as original equipment on the following Kestrel, Fuji, Jamis and Scott bicycle models: 2009 Kestrel Talon SL Tri Ultegra , 2009 Kestrel Evoke SL, 2010 Kestrel Talon SL Tri- Ultegra, 2010 Kestrel Talon Tri- Force, Fuji 2009 D-6 Pro, Fuji 2010 D-6 Pro, Fuji 2010 D-6 Matt Reed, Jamis 2010 Xenith T2, Scott 2008 CR1 Plasma LTD (model# 209562), Scott 2009 Plasma Premium (model # 212052) and Scott 2010 Plasma Premium (model # 215722). The stems were sold in seven lengths or sizes including 60 mm, 70 mm, 80 mm, 90 mm, 100 mm, 110 mm and 120 mm. “Profile Design” and “Cobra S” are printed in white on the black handlebar stems. Only black stems are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using bicycles with the recalled handlebar stems and contact Profile Design for instructions to receive a free replacement stem.
The firm has received at least 10 reports of the bicycle handlebar stems corroding and breaking, including one report of an injury to a rider when the bicycle stem broke causing the rider to lose control.
Independent bicycle stores nationwide from January 2007 through December 2013 for about $200 for the stem sold individually and between $2,000 and $6,000 for bicycles sold with the stems as original equipment.
Profile Design LLC, of Carson, Calif.
