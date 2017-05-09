Profile Design Recalls Bicycle Handlebar Stems Due to Loss of Control and Crash Hazard

  1. Home
Cobra S handlebar stems
The bicycle handlebar stems can corrode and break, causing the rider to lose control and crash.

Replace
May 9, 2017
17-147
Profile Design toll-free at 888-800-5999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.profile-design.com and click on “Recall Notices” for more information.

This recall involves Profile Design Cobra S carbon-wrapped black handlebar stems sold individually and as original equipment on the following Kestrel, Fuji, Jamis and Scott bicycle models: 2009  Kestrel  Talon SL Tri Ultegra    , 2009  Kestrel  Evoke SL, 2010  Kestrel  Talon SL Tri- Ultegra, 2010  Kestrel  Talon Tri- Force, Fuji 2009 D-6 Pro, Fuji 2010 D-6 Pro, Fuji 2010 D-6 Matt Reed, Jamis 2010 Xenith T2, Scott 2008 CR1 Plasma LTD (model# 209562), Scott 2009 Plasma Premium (model # 212052) and Scott 2010 Plasma Premium (model # 215722).  The stems were sold in seven lengths or sizes including 60 mm, 70 mm, 80 mm, 90 mm, 100 mm, 110 mm and 120 mm. “Profile Design” and “Cobra S” are printed in white on the black handlebar stems. Only black stems are included in this recall.

 
Consumers should immediately stop using bicycles with the recalled handlebar stems and contact Profile Design for instructions to receive a free replacement stem.

The firm has received at least 10 reports of the bicycle handlebar stems corroding and breaking, including one report of an injury to a rider when the bicycle stem broke causing the rider to lose control.

About 9,700 in the U.S. (135 were sold in Canada)
Independent bicycle stores nationwide from January 2007 through December 2013 for about $200 for the stem sold individually and between $2,000 and $6,000 for bicycles sold with the stems as original equipment.

Profile Design LLC, of Carson, Calif.

Profile Design LLC, of Carson, Calif.

Taiwan
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
