  3. Pier 1 Imports Recalls Temani Wicker Furniture Due to Violation of Federal Lead Paint Standard

Name of product:
Temani ivory wicker chair, settee and ottoman
Hazard:

The paint used on the wicker furniture can contain excessive levels of lead, which is a violation of the federal lead paint standard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 23, 2017
Units:
About 2,500 (in addition, about 75 units sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Pier 1 Imports toll-free at 855-513-5140 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday, or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Sunday or online at www.Pier1.com and click on “Product Notes & Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Pier 1 Imports Temani collection, which includes a chair, settee and ottoman. They are ivory colored, made of rattan wicker, and were sold without a cushion. The chair measures 29 inches wide, 29.5 inches deep and 35.5 inches high, the settee measures 51.5 inches wide, 29.5 inches deep and 35.5 inches high, and the ottoman measures 27 inches wide, 18 inches deep and 16 inches high. The furniture has a Pier 1 Imports logo on the underside of each chair, settee and ottoman. The recall involves only the ivory-colored Temani collection.

 

Item

SKU Number

Chair

2769765

Settee

2860548

Ottoman

2769778
 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled furniture immediately and return it to any Pier 1 Imports store for a full refund or a merchandise credit.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:

Pier 1 Imports stores nationwide and online at www.Pier1.com from March 2014 to April 2017 for between $140 and $560.

Manufacturer(s):

PT Gimex Furniture Manufacturing Co., of Indonesia

Importer(s):

Pier 1 Imports, of Fort Worth, Texas

Manufactured In:
Indonesia
Recall number:
17-164
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise