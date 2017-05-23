Pier 1 Imports Recalls Temani Wicker Furniture Due to Violation of Federal Lead Paint Standard

The paint used on the wicker furniture can contain excessive levels of lead, which is a violation of the federal lead paint standard.
Pier 1 Imports toll-free at 855-513-5140 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday, or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Sunday or online at www.Pier1.com and click on “Product Notes & Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Pier 1 Imports Temani collection, which includes a chair, settee and ottoman. They are ivory colored, made of rattan wicker, and were sold without a cushion. The chair measures 29 inches wide, 29.5 inches deep and 35.5 inches high, the settee measures 51.5 inches wide, 29.5 inches deep and 35.5 inches high, and the ottoman measures 27 inches wide, 18 inches deep and 16 inches high. The furniture has a Pier 1 Imports logo on the underside of each chair, settee and ottoman. The recall involves only the ivory-colored Temani collection.
|
Item
|
SKU Number
|
Chair
|
2769765
|
Settee
|
2860548
|
Ottoman
|
2769778
Consumers should stop using the recalled furniture immediately and return it to any Pier 1 Imports store for a full refund or a merchandise credit.
None reported
Pier 1 Imports stores nationwide and online at www.Pier1.com from March 2014 to April 2017 for between $140 and $560.
PT Gimex Furniture Manufacturing Co., of Indonesia
Pier 1 Imports, of Fort Worth, Texas
