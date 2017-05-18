Pier 1 Imports Recalls Chalk Note Mugs Due to Burn Hazard

The mugs can crack when filled with hot liquid, posing a burn hazard to users.
Pier 1 Imports toll-free at 855-513-5140 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Sunday or online at www.pier1.com and click on “Product Notes & Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Pier 1 Imports Chalk Note Mugs that can be written on with chalk. The stoneware mugs were sold in black and measure 5.25 inches tall by 5 inches in diameter. “Stoneware” and “Pier 1 Imports” are printed on the bottom of the mug.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs and contact Pier 1 Imports for a full refund or merchandise credit.
The firm has received reports of eight mugs cracking when filled with a hot liquid. No injuries have been reported.
Pier 1 Imports stores nationwide and online at Pier1.com from March 2016 through April 2017 for about $8.
Pier 1 Imports Inc., of Fort Worth, Texas
