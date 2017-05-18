  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Pier 1 Imports Recalls Chalk Note Mugs Due to Burn Hazard

Pier 1 Imports Recalls Chalk Note Mugs Due to Burn Hazard

Name of product:
Chalk Note Mugs
Hazard:

The mugs can crack when filled with hot liquid, posing a burn hazard to users.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 18, 2017
Recall number:
17-156
Consumer Contact:

Pier 1 Imports toll-free at 855-513-5140 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Sunday or online at www.pier1.com and click on “Product Notes & Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Pier 1 Imports Chalk Note Mugs that can be written on with chalk. The stoneware mugs were sold in black and measure 5.25 inches tall by 5 inches in diameter. “Stoneware” and “Pier 1 Imports” are printed on the bottom of the mug.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs and contact Pier 1 Imports for a full refund or merchandise credit.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received reports of eight mugs cracking when filled with a hot liquid. No injuries have been reported.  

Units:
About 15,300 (in addition, about 900 were sold in Canada) ​
Sold Exclusively At:

Pier 1 Imports stores nationwide and online at Pier1.com from March 2016 through April 2017 for about $8.

Importer(s):

Pier 1 Imports Inc., of Fort Worth, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Pier 1 Imports Recalls Chalk Note Mugs Due to Burn Hazard
Bradshaw International Recalls Coffee Presses Due to Laceration Hazard
Food Dehydrators Recalled by Greenfield World Trade Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
Anaheim and Moen Recall Garbage Disposals Due to Impact Hazard
Teavana Recalls Flip Tumblers Due to Burn Hazard