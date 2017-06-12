Noble House Recalls Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The legs of the chairs can break, posing a fall hazard to consumers.
Noble House toll-free at 888-600-6376 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.noblehousefurniture.com and click on the Safety Recall Link located under the Contact Us tab at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Noble House’s Kaius, Henrietta, and Fauna dining chairs which have solid wood legs and an upholstered seat. The Kaius Fabric chairs have a curved, wood back and fabric cushion and measure 21 inches deep by 23 inches wide by 30 inches high. The Henrietta Fabric chairs have a cushioned seat and back and measure 21 inches deep by 22 inches wide by 32 inches high. The Fauna Dining chairs have a cushioned seat and back and measures 20 inches deep by 20 inches wide by32 inches high.The recalled chairs have a label underneath the seat that reads “MADE FOR: NOBLE HOUSE HOME FURNISHINGS LLC: 21325 Superior St., Chatsworth CA 91311.”
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Noble House for a free repair kit including shipping.
The firm has received six reports of the chairs breaking, with four incidents resulting in consumers receiving bruises from falls.
Online at Amazon, Overstock and Wayfair, and from September 2016 through March 2017 for about $130.
Noble House Home Furnishings LLC, of Chatsworth, Calif.
