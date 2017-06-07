Nidec Motor Recalls Swimming Pool Motors Due to Electrical Shock Hazard

The pump control cover can be improperly grounded, posing an electrical shock hazard.
NMC toll-free at 877-282-0223 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday or online at www.nidec-motor.com and click on “RECALL” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves variable speed swimming pool motors with a programmable user interface on the top. “Emerson” or “EcoTech EZ” is printed on top of the control box and the model number is printed on the rating plate located on the side of the pump. The model numbers included in this recall are listed below.
|
Model Numbers
|
M63PWBLE-0121
|
M63PWBLM-0128
|
M63PWBLR-0131
|
M63PWBLS-0132
|
M63PWBLV-0135
|
M63PWBLW-0136
|
M63XZBMA-0139
|
M63PWBMB-0140
|
M63PWBMC-0141
|
M63PWBMD-0142
|
M63PWBME-0143
|
M63PWBMF-0144
|
M63PWBMG-0145
|
M63PWBSC-0229
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swimming pool motors and contact Nidec Motor Corp. (NMC) to schedule a free repair by a qualified technician to install an external ground lead.
None reported
Leslie’s Pool Supply and other retail stores, wholesale pool suppliers including Pool Builders Supply, Pool Corp., Pool & Electrical Products, and United Aqua Group from September 2010 through October 2016 for between $400 and $500.
Nidec Motor Corp., of St. Louis, Mo.
