Nestlé Waters North America Recalls AccuPure Water Dispensers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

The dispensers can overheat and smoke, posing fire and burn hazards.
Nestlé Waters toll-free at 844-895-9691 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Saturday or online at www.readyrefresh.com and click on “Safety & Storage” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Nestlé Waters AccuPure floor standing filtration dispenser with model number HB215-3G (black) and model number HW215-3G (white). They measure 44.6 inches tall by 12.5 inches wide. The units connect to the customer location’s plumbing system, draw and filter water from the local system, and then dispense the filtered water through the unit. The upper front panels of the units have an “AccuPure” logo and an illuminated clock display. The model number can be found on a white sticker on the back of the dispenser.
Consumers should immediately unplug the water dispensers and stop using them. Nestlé Waters is contacting consumers directly to schedule installation of a replacement unit. Consumers with questions should contact Nestlé Waters.
Nestlé Waters has received 15 reports of overheating, including seven reports of units emitting smoke or catching fire. No injuries have been reported.
These units were sold and rented to businesses nationwide from April 2011 through April 2017 as part of individual service contracts with Nestlé Waters. A limited number of units were purchased by these consumers for between $700 and $900, depending on the filtration system used. Nestlé Waters does not sell or provide these units at retail.
Water Solutions (Hong Kong) Limited of Hong Kong.
Nestlé Waters North America Inc., of Stamford, Conn. or MTN Products Inc., of La Verne, Calif.
Nestlé Waters North America Inc., of Stamford, Conn.
