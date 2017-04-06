  1. Home
Marin Mountain Bikes Recalls Bicycles Due to Fall, Crash Hazards

Name of product:
Pine Mountain bicycles
Hazard:

The rigid front forks on these recalled bikes can bend or break during use or while jumping, causing the rider to lose control, posing fall and crash hazards to the user. 

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
April 6, 2017
Recall number:
17-126
Consumer Contact:

Marin Bikes at 800-222-7557 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.marinbikes.com and click on the “recalls/safety” link at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves two Marin Mountain bicycle model years and model names: 2016 Pine Mountain 1 and 2017 Pine Mountain bicycles. The bicycles were sold in five frame sizes and in one basic color scheme (silver painted frame with orange painted fork.)  The model name “Pine Mountain 1” (2016) or “Pine Mountain” (2017) is printed on the top tube of the frame and the downtube of the frame has a “MARIN” decal.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mountain bikes and contact the firm for   instructions on receiving a replacement bicycle fork and scheduling a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of bent bicycle forks including one report in the United States and three in other countries. No injuries have been reported. 

Units:
About 370 (in addition, about 100 were sold in Canada)
Sold At:

Independent bicycle stores nationwide from December 2015 through February 2017 for about $1,000.  

Importer(s):

Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., of Novato, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., of Novato, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Indonesia
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
