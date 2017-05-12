Little Passports Recalls Science Kits Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

  1. Home
Name of product:
Science Expeditions Northern Lights science kits
Hazard:

The battery packs included in the science kits can overheat, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
May 12, 2017
Recall number:
17-746
Consumer Contact:

Little Passports toll-free at 866-991-4547 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.littlepassports.com and click on “Product Safety” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Science Expeditions Northern Lights science kits with “Make an Electromagnet” and “Aurora in a Box” experiments that use battery packs. The kits were sent to Little Passports subscribers in February 2017. The “Magnet Lab” experiment and comic book included in the Science Expeditions Northern Lights kit do not use battery packs and can still be used. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the battery packs included in the kits and contact Little Passports for a Crystal Growing Kit replacement product or coupon for $12 off any kit in Little Passports’ online store. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.   

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received seven reports of the battery packs overheating. No injuries have been reported.

Units:
About 7,000 (in addition, 700 were sold in Canada)
Sold Exclusively Online:

At www.littlepassports.com to Little Passports subscribers in February 2017 for between $18 and $21.

Manufacturer(s):

Shenzhen Jiayuanwei Electronic Co. Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

Little Passports Inc., of San Francisco, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Little Passports Inc., of San Francisco, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
