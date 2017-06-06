Lithonia Lighting Recalls to Repair Ceiling Light Fixtures Due to Impact Hazard

The plastic diffuser lens can detach and fall unexpectedly, posing a risk of injury from impact.
Lithonia Lighting toll-free at 888-876-4181 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.lithonia.com and click on “LBL4W LED Recall” on the left side of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Lithonia Lighting LBL4W model ceiling light fixtures which are used indoors in commercial applications such as offices, schools, closets, hallways and stairwells. The fixtures are painted white metal and measure about four feet long with a low profile, curved plastic diffuser lens (cover). The plastic diffuser lens measures 4 feet long by 15 inches wide. Only fixtures manufactured between February 2016 and March 2017 are included in this recall. Lithonia Lighting, the model number and the date of manufacture are printed on a label attached to the fixture’s housing. The date code is in the MM/DD/YY format on the fixture’s housing.
Consumers should remove the lens and contact Lithonia Lighting to receive a free lens to repair the unit. Consumers should prevent people from going into the immediate area under the fixtures until the lenses are repaired. A video showing proper lens removal and repair is available at www.lithonia.com/LBL4Wvideo.
The firm has received six reports of loose or falling diffuser lenses. No injuries have been reported.
Electrical distributors nationwide and online through the commercial desk at 1000Bulbs.com, Amazon.com, ATGStores.com, Build.com, HD.com, ShineRetrofits.com, and Wayfair.com from February 2016 through March 2017 for between $150 and $200.
Lithonia Lighting, a division of Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., of Conyers, Ga.
Lithonia Lighting, a division of Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., of Conyers, Ga.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800