Kreative Kids Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

The children’s robes fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
Kreative Kids at 800-786-2919 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at sales@kreativekids.net or online at www.kreativekids.net and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall includes eight styles of children’s 100-percent polyester, hooded robes. The robes were sold in sizes 4-6 and 7-9 in the following styles: purple elephant, lion, pink bear, lady bug, blue puppy, duck, monkey, and princess cat. A label sewn in the robes has item number 2013NW081 and “Kreative Kids” printed on it. The robes also have a hood, long-sleeves, a belt, cinched back and two front pockets.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children and contact Kreative Kids for a full refund.
None reported
Online at Amazon.com and at gift and specialty stores in California, Iowa, New York, Ohio and Texas from September 2013 through April 2017 for between $15 and $17.
Kreative Kids Inc., of Pomona, Calif.
