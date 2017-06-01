  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Kreative Kids Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

Kreative Kids Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

Name of product:
Children’s robes
Hazard:

The children’s robes fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
June 1, 2017
Units:
About 7,600
Consumer Contact:

Kreative Kids at 800-786-2919 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at sales@kreativekids.net or online at www.kreativekids.net and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes eight styles of children’s 100-percent polyester, hooded robes. The robes were sold in sizes 4-6 and 7-9 in the following styles: purple elephant, lion, pink bear, lady bug, blue puppy, duck, monkey, and princess cat. A label sewn in the robes has item number 2013NW081 and “Kreative Kids” printed on it. The robes also have a hood, long-sleeves, a belt, cinched back and two front pockets.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children and contact Kreative Kids for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com and at gift and specialty stores in California, Iowa, New York, Ohio and Texas from September 2013 through April 2017 for between $15 and $17.

Importer(s):

Kreative Kids Inc., of Pomona, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Kreative Kids Inc., of Pomona, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
17-169
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Women’s Scarves Recalled by DGFA Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Women’s Sweaters Recalled by FatFace Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard
Zutano Recalls Infant Booties Due to Choking Hazard
Fred Meyer Recalls Children’s Hooded Sweatshirts and Girls Bomber Jackets Due to Choking and Laceration Hazards
Infant Caps Recalled by Sock and Accessory Brands Due to Choking Hazard