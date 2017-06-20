  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Kawasaki Recalls Utility Vehicles, Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles and All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Kawasaki Recalls Utility Vehicles, Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles and All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Utility vehicles, recreational off-highway vehicles and all-terrain vehicles
Hazard:

The fuel gauge retainer can collapse and leak fuel, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
June 20, 2017
Units:
About 6,600
Consumer Contact:

Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.Kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 2017 Mule™ utility vehicles, Teryx® and Teryx4™ recreational off-highway vicles, and Brute Force® 750 all-t The 2017 Mule utility vehicle is a four-wheel off-highway vehicle with side by side seating for two to six people and automotive style controls. The model name is printed on the right and left front fender. For the Mule SX series and the Mule 4000 series, the vehicle identification number (VIN) is located under the seat. For the Pro models, the VIN is located on the steel frame between the right front lower A-arm mounts. The 2017 Teryx recreational off-highway vehicle is a four-wheel off-highway vehicle with seating for two or four people and automotive style controls. The model name is printed on the right and left front fender. The VIN is located on the steel frame between the right front lower A-arm mounts.The 2017 Brute Force 750 4x4i all-terrain vehicle is a four-wheel off-highway vehicle with seating for one person. The model name is printed on the right and left front fender. The VIN is located on the steel frame between the left front lower A-arm mounts. The vehicles were sold in various colors.

 

Model Year

Model

VIN Range

Brute Force 750 all-terrain vehicles

2017

BRUTE FORCE 750 4x4i EPS

JKAVFDL11HB506155 -  JKAVFDG10HB512832

2017

BRUTE FORCE 750 4x4i EPS Camo

2017

BRUTE FORCE 750 4x4i EPS

2017

BRUTE FORCE 750 4x4i

Teryx recreational off-highway vehicles

2017

TERYX

JKBRFCH17HB501204 - JKBRTCG10HB507422

2017

TERYX LE

2017

TERYX Camo

2017

TERYX4

2017

TERYX4 LE

2017

TERYX4 Camo

Mule utility vehicles

2017

MULE SX 4x4

JKBAFSL19HB500313 - JK1AFCR14HB531308

2017

MULE SX

2017

MULE SX 4x4 XC

2017

MULE SX 4x4 XC Camo

2017

MULE SX 4x4 XC SE

2017

MULE SX 4x4 SE

2017

MULE 4010 4X4

2017

MULE 4000

2017

MULE 4010 Trans4x4

2017

MULE 4010 Trans4x4 Camo

2017

MULE 4010 4x4 SE

2017

MULE 4010 Trans4x4 SE

2017

MULE PRO-FXT

2017

MULE PRO-FXT EPS

2017

MULE PRO-FXT EPS LE

2017

MULE PRO-FXT EPS Camo

2017

MULE PRO-FX

2017

MULE PRO-FX ESP

2017

MULE PRO-FX ESP LE

2017

MULE PRO-FX ESP Camo

2017

MULE PRO-FXT Ranch Edition

2017

MULE PRO-FX Ranch Edition

2017

MULE PRO-DXT

2017

MULE PRO-DXT EPS

2017

MULE PRO-DXT EPS LE

2017

MULE PRO-DX

2017

MULE PRO-DX EPS
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Kawasaki for a free repair. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Kawasaki dealers nationwide from March 2017 through April 2017 for between $8,000 and $15,000.

Distributor(s):

Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A., of Foothill Ranch, Calif.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
17-751
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Advanced Composites Recalls Bicycle Forks Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
GTHI Recalls Climbing Belay Devices Due to Fall and Injury Hazards
Cycling Sports Group Recalls GT Mountain Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard
Arctic Cat Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Pulse Performance Products Recalls Krusher Scooters Due to Fall Hazard