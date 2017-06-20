Kawasaki Recalls Utility Vehicles, Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles and All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The fuel gauge retainer can collapse and leak fuel, posing a fire hazard.
Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.Kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 2017 Mule™ utility vehicles, Teryx® and Teryx4™ recreational off-highway vicles, and Brute Force® 750 all-t The 2017 Mule utility vehicle is a four-wheel off-highway vehicle with side by side seating for two to six people and automotive style controls. The model name is printed on the right and left front fender. For the Mule SX series and the Mule 4000 series, the vehicle identification number (VIN) is located under the seat. For the Pro models, the VIN is located on the steel frame between the right front lower A-arm mounts. The 2017 Teryx recreational off-highway vehicle is a four-wheel off-highway vehicle with seating for two or four people and automotive style controls. The model name is printed on the right and left front fender. The VIN is located on the steel frame between the right front lower A-arm mounts.The 2017 Brute Force 750 4x4i all-terrain vehicle is a four-wheel off-highway vehicle with seating for one person. The model name is printed on the right and left front fender. The VIN is located on the steel frame between the left front lower A-arm mounts. The vehicles were sold in various colors.
Model Year
Model
VIN Range
Brute Force 750 all-terrain vehicles
2017
BRUTE FORCE 750 4x4i EPS
JKAVFDL11HB506155 - JKAVFDG10HB512832
2017
BRUTE FORCE 750 4x4i EPS Camo
2017
BRUTE FORCE 750 4x4i EPS
2017
BRUTE FORCE 750 4x4i
Teryx recreational off-highway vehicles
2017
TERYX
JKBRFCH17HB501204 - JKBRTCG10HB507422
2017
TERYX LE
2017
TERYX Camo
2017
TERYX4
2017
TERYX4 LE
2017
TERYX4 Camo
Mule utility vehicles
2017
MULE SX 4x4
JKBAFSL19HB500313 - JK1AFCR14HB531308
2017
MULE SX
2017
MULE SX 4x4 XC
2017
MULE SX 4x4 XC Camo
2017
MULE SX 4x4 XC SE
2017
MULE SX 4x4 SE
2017
MULE 4010 4X4
2017
MULE 4000
2017
MULE 4010 Trans4x4
2017
MULE 4010 Trans4x4 Camo
2017
MULE 4010 4x4 SE
2017
MULE 4010 Trans4x4 SE
2017
MULE PRO-FXT
2017
MULE PRO-FXT EPS
2017
MULE PRO-FXT EPS LE
2017
MULE PRO-FXT EPS Camo
2017
MULE PRO-FX
2017
MULE PRO-FX ESP
2017
MULE PRO-FX ESP LE
2017
MULE PRO-FX ESP Camo
2017
MULE PRO-FXT Ranch Edition
2017
MULE PRO-FX Ranch Edition
2017
MULE PRO-DXT
2017
MULE PRO-DXT EPS
2017
MULE PRO-DXT EPS LE
2017
MULE PRO-DX
2017
MULE PRO-DX EPS
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Kawasaki for a free repair. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Kawasaki dealers nationwide from March 2017 through April 2017 for between $8,000 and $15,000.
Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A., of Foothill Ranch, Calif.
