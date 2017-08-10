  1. Home
Kawasaki Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

All-terrain vehicles (ATVs)
The fuel tap can leak, posing a fire hazard.

Repair
August 10, 2017
17-204
Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.Kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

This recall involves 2013-2017 KFX50 and 2012-2017 KFX90 Kawasaki all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). The recalled ATVs have four wheels and seating for one person and were sold in a variety of colors. The model name is printed on the right and left front fender. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is located on the front of the steel frame behind the bumper.

 

Model Year

Model

VIN Range

2013

KFX50

RGSWA04A8DB100101-RGSWA04A3DB800110

2014

KFX50

RGSWA04A6EB100101-RGSWA04A1EB800110

2015

KFX50

RGSWA04A4FB100101-RGSWA04A3FBA00106

2016

KFX50

RGSWA04A2GB100101-RGSWA04A6GBA00120

2017

KFX50

RGSWA04A0HB100101-RGSWA04AXHB800112

KFX50

RGSWA04A4HB180101-RGSWA04A7HB180352

2012

KFX90

RGSWE07AXCB100101-RGSWE07A1CB100827

2013

KFX90

RGSWE07A8DB100101-RGSWE07A3DB800110

2014

KFX90

RGSWE07A6EB100101-RGSWE07A7EB800130

2015

KFX90

RGSWE07A4FB100101-RGSWE07A0FB500110

2016

KFX90

RGSWE07A2GB100101-RGSWE07A8GB800110

2017

KFX90

RGSWE07A9HBC10101-RGSWE07A2HBC11171

KFX90

RGSWE07A0HBD20101-RGSWE07A6HBD20166
 
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Kawasaki for a free repair.

The firm has received 18 reports of fuel leakage from the fuel tap. No injuries have been reported.  

Kawasaki dealers nationwide from October 2011 through May 2017 for between $2,000 and $2,600.

Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A., of Foothill Ranch, Calif.

Taiwan
About 15,000
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
