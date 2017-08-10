Kawasaki Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

The fuel tap can leak, posing a fire hazard.
Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.Kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 2013-2017 KFX50 and 2012-2017 KFX90 Kawasaki all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). The recalled ATVs have four wheels and seating for one person and were sold in a variety of colors. The model name is printed on the right and left front fender. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is located on the front of the steel frame behind the bumper.
|
Model Year
|
Model
|
VIN Range
|
2013
|
KFX50
|
RGSWA04A8DB100101-RGSWA04A3DB800110
|
2014
|
KFX50
|
RGSWA04A6EB100101-RGSWA04A1EB800110
|
2015
|
KFX50
|
RGSWA04A4FB100101-RGSWA04A3FBA00106
|
2016
|
KFX50
|
RGSWA04A2GB100101-RGSWA04A6GBA00120
|
2017
|
KFX50
|
RGSWA04A0HB100101-RGSWA04AXHB800112
|
KFX50
|
RGSWA04A4HB180101-RGSWA04A7HB180352
|
2012
|
KFX90
|
RGSWE07AXCB100101-RGSWE07A1CB100827
|
2013
|
KFX90
|
RGSWE07A8DB100101-RGSWE07A3DB800110
|
2014
|
KFX90
|
RGSWE07A6EB100101-RGSWE07A7EB800130
|
2015
|
KFX90
|
RGSWE07A4FB100101-RGSWE07A0FB500110
|
2016
|
KFX90
|
RGSWE07A2GB100101-RGSWE07A8GB800110
|
2017
|
KFX90
|
RGSWE07A9HBC10101-RGSWE07A2HBC11171
|
KFX90
|
RGSWE07A0HBD20101-RGSWE07A6HBD20166
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Kawasaki for a free repair.
The firm has received 18 reports of fuel leakage from the fuel tap. No injuries have been reported.
Kawasaki dealers nationwide from October 2011 through May 2017 for between $2,000 and $2,600.
Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A., of Foothill Ranch, Calif.
