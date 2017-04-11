John Deere Recalls Gator Utility Vehicles Due To Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

  1. Home
Name of product:
Utility Vehicles
Hazard:

The dust boot on the throttle cable can come loose, resulting in the vehicle not slowing down or stopping, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
April 11, 2017
Recall number:
17-739
Consumer Contact:

Deere & Company at 800- 537-8233, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, or online at www.deere.com and select Product Recall Information on the drop-down menu under Services & Support for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves John Deere Gator™ Utility Vehicles with model number XUV590i or XUV590i S4 printed on the hood and the “John Deere” and “Gator” brand names printed on the cargo box. The serial number, located on the frame on the rear of the machine above the hitch, begins with 1M0590 and fall within the ranges on the chart below. The recalled utility vehicles come in several colors and have four-wheel suspension with side-by-side seating for two or four people depending on model.    

Model

Serial Number Range

XUV590i

1M0590T+++M010001 - 20742

XUV590i S4

1M0590F+++M010001 - 20277
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact a John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere is contacting all registered owners of the recalled vehicles directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

John Deere has received two reports of the dust boot on the throttle cable coming loose. No reports of injuries.

Units:
About 8,500
Sold At:

John Deere dealers nationwide from January 2016 through March 2017 for between $10,000 and $12,900. 

Manufacturer(s):

Deere & Company of Moline, Ill.

Manufactured In:
United States
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
